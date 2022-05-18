Vivo X80 Pro 10-point rough cut: Everything to know about Vivo’s new photography powerhouse phone

Vivo has launched its latest premium X-series phones, X80 Pro and X80, in India. They’re both flagship phones with luxurious design, top-end hardware, and pricing to match. Contrary to how the naming would have you believe, the X80 Pro— which is the most powerful phone that Vivo makes at the time of writing – appears to be replacing the X70 Pro Plus, not the X70 Pro. It costs almost the same. Vivo is also working on an X80 Pro Plus, by the way, which is slated to arrive sometime in Q3, 2022. We can’t help but be excited about it because the X80 Pro is, already, fully loaded. We wonder, what Vivo has in store next.

But we digress. We have the X80 Pro with us, today, and in a word, this phone looks mighty impressive. What started as a series focusing big-time on camera prowess, has eventually, transitioned into doing much, much more. These phones have come to become full-fledged flagships giving the best of Galaxies and iPhones a run for their money, in almost every perceivable way. What’s even more impressive is that Vivo has been able to do this in a such a short time. The series made its debut in 2020, only.

We have the Vivo X80 Pro in the house and while we work on our full review to give you a broader insight into its hits and misses, here’s a quick 10-point run-down of Vivo’s new photography powerhouse phone— its specs, features, and everything else you need to know.

VIVO X80 PRO: EVERYTHING TO KNOW

1. The X80 Pro has a glass and metal sandwich design. It would remind you of the X70 Pro Plus in some ways, especially the colour scheme, front curved glass panel, and the overall dimensions, they’re all in familiar territory. There is one big difference, though. The camera assembly has been re-done from scratch. It’s a small island in itself, now, a design choice that could be polarising for some. Three of its cameras are stationed inside a circle which itself is housed inside a mirror-like square-ish module – a fourth camera resides in this area. The X80 Pro comes in cosmic black colourway with a smooth matte finish that shimmers under direct light.

2. The phone is IP68-rated which makes it resistant to dust and water.

3. The X80 Pro has a 6.78-inch 2K (1440p) E5 LTPO2 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out at the centre. This appears to be the same as the X70 Pro Plus and iQOO 9 Pro.

4. Like the iQOO 9 Pro (review), the X80 Pro also has a Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max-based large ultrasonic fingerprint reader for biometric authentications. It’s one of those features that would be hard to live without once you’ve used it. Not only does it give you more real estate (you can also simultaneously record two fingers for improved security), it works well even if your hands or the screen are wet. The setup, too, is instantaneous since you are only required to touch it once to record your fingerprint.

5. Coming to the phone’s main USP: the X80 Pro has four cameras on the back which is a combination of a 50MP primary Samsung ISOCELL GNV sensor behind an optically stabilised lens with f/1.57 aperture, a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor behind a gimbal-stabilised 2x telephoto lens with f/1.85 aperture, another 8MP sensor behind an optically stabilised 5x periscope telephoto lens with f/3.4 aperture, and a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor behind an f/2.2 ultrawide lens. All the cameras benefit from Zeiss T* lens coating, thanks to Vivo’s continuing partnership with the German lens maker. There are new filters, now, and version 2.0 of ZEISS natural colour that works a lot like HDR, only to give you more life-like images.

6. The X80 Pro also comes with the second-generation V1 chip, called V1+, for improved night-time photography in addition to bringing display and gaming enhancements.

7. Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This is not expandable. Vivo is using a 27-layer VC cooling system in the phone for pulling sustained performance. The phone boots Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

8. Powering the X80 Pro is a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast wired and 50W wireless charging support. You can also use the phone to charge other devices wired as well as wirelessly.

9. Rounding off the package are dual speakers, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, support for 15 5G bands, and USB 3.1 Type-C port.

10. Vivo X80 Pro price in India is set at Rs 79,999 (12GB/256GB). It will be available starting May 25. Watch this space for our full review of the Vivo X80 Pro coming soon.