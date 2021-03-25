Vivo X60 series makes India debut, eye-catching design meets ZEISS cameras at a starting price of Rs 37,990

Vivo X60 Pro (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Vivo X60 series made its India debut on Thursday. There are three phones to boot in the lineup – X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus – and all come with eye-catching design, 5G, and ZEISS-tuned cameras at a starting price of Rs 37,990.

Vivo X60 series India prices, availability

The top-of-the-line X60 Pro Plus (12GB/256GB) has been launched in India at a price of Rs 69,990. The X60 Pro comes in at Rs 49,990 for the sole variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The vanilla X60 comes in two configurations – 8GB/128GB for Rs 37,990 and 12GB/256GB for Rs 41,990.

All the models in the X60 series will start shipping from April 2. They will be available for buying from Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, other major e-commerce websites and offline partner retail stores across India.

Vivo X60 series cameras

All the three X60 series phones have cameras tuned by ZEISS. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

The X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP main camera with an “Ultra-Sensing” Samsung GN1 sensor sitting behind an f/1.57 aperture lens. This is paired with three other cameras, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera (that serves double duty as a macro camera), 32MP depth camera, and another 8MP periscope-style camera. The X60 Pro has three cameras on the back, which is a combination of 48MP+ 13MP + 13MP (standard telephoto).

Both the X60 Pro Plus and X60 Pro have “Gimbal Stabilization 2.0” with VIS 5-axis video stabilization technology, with the Pro Plus model also giving you gimbal stabilization on the ultra-wide-angle camera.

Even though all the three X60 series phones have cameras tuned by ZEISS and pack “ZEISS Biotar Portrait” filters, for instance, the X60 Pro Plus gets you a few extra chops including ZEISS T Coating to improve image quality by avoiding stray light, ghosting and other irrelevant image artifacts while shooting.

The standard X60 has the same camera setup as the X60 Pro minus the gimbal stabilization system.

All the three phones have a 32MP front camera.

Vivo X60 series specs and features

All the three phones have a 120Hz display. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

The X60 Pro Plus is obviously the most powerful phone in the lineup. Aside from the spruced-up cameras, it also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor – even as the X60 Pro and X60 have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. And it charges faster, at 55W even as the X60 Pro and X60 cap at 33W. The X60 Pro Plus has NFC and Bluetooth 5.2. It also has a fancier design with a vegan leather finish (the X60 Pro and X60 have matte glass).

Rest of the specs are more or less the same on all the three phones (with minor differences here and there).

All the three phones have a 6.56-inch 1080p+ E3 AMOLED display with a 120Hz and HDR10+ support. The standard X60 has a flat panel while the X60 Pro and Pro Plus have curved screens. There is an in-display fingerprint reader for biometrics in all the phones. Rounding off the package is Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 software and 5G connectivity.

Watch this space for our full review of Vivo X60 series phones in the days to come.

