Vivo X60 Pro, X60 launched with Samsung Exynos 1080 processor, ZEISS cameras and 5G

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo has launched the X60 Pro and X60, follow-up phones to the fabulous X50 Pro and X50, with faster screens, processing power, enhanced cameras and 5G connectivity as standard across the board. Both the phones, though they are exclusive to China for now, should arrive in India sooner or later–considering their predecessors came to India. There is also a third phone in the series, the X60 Pro+ with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, that Vivo will announce later in January.

The X60 Pro will come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at a price of CNY 4,498 (roughly Rs 50,500). The X60 meanwhile starts at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs 39,300) for the base model with 8GB/128GB going up to CNY 3,998 (roughly Rs 45,000) for the top-end model with 12GB/256GB. The X60 also comes in 8GB/256GB variant for CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs 42,700). Both the phones will start shipping in China from January 8.

The X60 Pro and X60 share a lot of features.

The X60 Pro and X60 share a lot of features, including core design, display, processor, and ZEISS-tuned main camera. So, let’s talk about the differences first.

The X60 Pro has a quad camera setup on the back with a 48MP main camera with Sony IMX598 sensor and 4-axis OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus, another 13MP depth or portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope telephoto camera for 5x optical zoom. The X60 has a triple camera setup, missing out on the Pro’s periscope camera. The other difference comes by way of battery capacity. The X60 has a slightly bigger 4,300mAh battery while the X60 Pro has a 4,200mAh battery. Another difference is that while the X60 Pro has a curved screen, the X60 is relatively flatter in comparison.

Now the similarities. Both the phones come with a 6.56-inch 1080p+ E3 AMOLED display with a 120Hz and HDR10+ support. There is an in-display fingerprint reader for biometrics in both the phones. The X60 Pro and X60 are the world’s first phones to be powered by Samsung’s new 5nm 8-core Exynos 1080 processor. Rounding off the package is Android 11-based OriginOS software, 32MP selfie camera, 33W fast wired charging and 5G connectivity.