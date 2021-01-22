Vivo X60 Pro+ launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, quad cameras and more: specs, features and everything to know

The company has opened pre-booking on the Vivo China store along with other online retailers- Suning, JD, and Tmall.

Vivo has launched X60 Pro+ under its X60 series which is powered by the recently introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The smartphone launched for Chinese market features a quad rear camera setup and has a single selfie shooter placed inside a hole-punch cutout. The company rolled out a teaser for this latest edition last year in December when it launched Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro smartphones.

Vivo X60 Pro+ comes in two colours and has two RAM and storage configurations as well. Cost of this phone is according to the models. The company has priced Vivo X60 Pro+ at CNY 4,998, which is almost Rs 56,500 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. Under this price range, the Dark Blue colour option is available for users. The other variant with 12GB + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 5,998 (around Rs. 67,500). This model is available in two colours- Classic Orange and Dark Blue colours.

The company has opened pre-booking on the Vivo China store along with other online retailers- Suning, JD, and Tmall. It is to note that the phone is currently available for people in China and the company has not revealed when the phone will be available in international markets.

The phone is dual SIM (nano) and runs OriginOS 1.0, based on Android 11. X60 Pro+ boasts of a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. According to the company, support for HDR10 and HDR10+ is also there along with 103 per cent coverage of the NTSC colour space. For the camera, the phone is equipped with a quad rear camera setup inclusive of a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.57 lens. It also has a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor that doubles as a macro shooter. The phone also has a 32-megapixel portrait shooter along with an 8-megapixel periscope camera. The front camera is 32-megapixel.

Apart from these, the phone has connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone’s 4,200mAh battery supports 55W fast charging.