Vivo X60 PRO: A stylish phone, quite a snapper too

The sun is shining and just as you whip out your mobile phone to catch that perfect photo of the countryside or even a selfie, you realise that you can’t see a thing on the screen because of the intense glare of the sun. At times, you even struggle to read the text on your phone screen, or the just-arrived notification in a bright environment. In order to see the display better, you put your phone at various angles and find a shady place where there is less light, etc. Mind you, this seeing-the-display-better problem exists even in some of the higher-end Android phones that cost a bomb.

Trust me, you won’t find any such issues with the vivo X60 Pro, the new flagship device from this fast-growing brand that gives the users a good display with sharpness and clarity—in other words, the display problems mentioned above do not exist on this device. The X60 Pro senses changing light conditions extremely fast. Even when clicking photos, the X60 Pro enhances light transmission and reduces reflections, effectively avoiding stray light, ghosting and other irrelevant image artifacts to significantly improve image quality. The vivo X60 series features a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz response rate running on an edge-to-edge AMOLED display.

The 120Hz refresh rate allows for effortless scrolling and viewing, while the 240Hz response rate induces an ultra-responsive touch screen to optimise user performance in gaming or occupational capacities. Additionally, the X60 series has been awarded with certifications including HDR10+, SGS Eye Care Display, SGS Seamless and Hi-Res Audio; consumers can look forward to vivid clarity with very good displays, leading to rich and immersive visuals that won’t strain the eyes after long periods of usage. In other words, whenever you glance down at your phone, you won’t find a black mirror looking back at you.

Design, display and camera have been the key differentiators for vivo in the hotly contested Indian smartphone market. With a strong focus on innovation, the brand has always brought out something new in its devices to charm the consumer. The trend continues with the X60 series 5G that comprises three devices— X60, X60 Pro (our trial unit) and X60 Pro+. Nipun Marya, director, Brand Strategy, vivo India, says, “The X60 series is the newest chapter in vivo’s legacy of delivering cutting-edge mobile photography experiences. And to give our users unparalleled sharpness, clarity and image quality, we have co-engineered with ZEISS – a legend in the world of optics for 175 years.”

The X60 Pro comes in two colour options —Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue. It is priced at Rs 49,990 for the 12+256GB variant. Out of the box, it comes across as a refreshingly sleek and light device with just 7.55mm thickness and 177g weight. It has a dual-curved display. Switched on, a stunning 6.56-inch flexible Ultra O Screen (AMOLED screen) is a feast for your eyes. With a tiny 3.96mm punch hole centred at the top, the display is visually balanced and pleasing, providing you noticeably better viewing and selfie experiences.

X60 Pro boasts of HDR10+ certification for dramatic video display. Hi-Res audio certification completes the package with very good audio performance. It also supports HDR video playback for streaming TV series, documentaries and films. The phone’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor is said to beat the previous 865 processor on all fronts, including a boost of 10% in both CPU and GPU performance. With Virtual RAM technology, a 12GB X60 Pro can effectively have 15GB RAM, so you enjoy the freedom of running multiple apps at faster speeds. Plus, the X60 Pro delivers UFS 3.1 standard flash storage. So sit back and relax— access ultra-HD movies, videos, and large files in a flash for a smooth experience.

The X60 Pro has three rear cameras (48MP + 13MP + 13MP), as well as a 32MP front camera. The ZEISS logo has been emblazoned on the lens, while the ZEISS Vario-Tessar trademark is engraved beneath the cameras. The device utilises the latest VIS 5-axis video stabilisation technology. Users can also access ZEISS Biotar Portrait Style; this new feature allows users to create customised professional portraits, with an ability to render centre sharpness and unique swirly harmonious bokeh. The X60 Pro takes some high-quality photos in all aspects. I liked the Night Mode pictures in particular; photos are bright and sharp with very good detail and the best part is, it retains natural shades of the night.

Without doubt, the X60 Pro is a top-notch Android phone with great overall performance and impressive camera outcomes. Highly recommended.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Display: 6.56-inch AMOLED (2376 x 1080), 120 Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Operating system: Funtouch OS 11.1 (based on Android 11)

Memory & storage: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage

Camera: 48MP + 13MP + 13MP rear, 32MP front camera

Battery: 4200mAh (TYP)

Estimated street price: Rs 49,990