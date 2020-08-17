Vivo X50 & X50 Pro: An Instagrammer’s delight – one of the best camera phones to carry around

The X50 series smartphones are built with flexible screens, which are slimmer, lighter, and more durable than traditional screens.

Let’s face it, we are at a point now where some mobile phones often deliver better photos and videos than a conventional camera can. Do you need the best zoom or ultra-wide camera? Or do you just want a phone that can take stellar shots whether it’s the middle of the day or the dead of night? Trust me, mobile phone camera technology is developing quickly, and with more options available than ever.

Think camera innovation and vivo comes to mind. This handset maker seems to be sitting pretty at the top with its diverse offerings (across price segments) that enable users to capture professional-quality photos and videos. No exaggeration here but the company’s latest devices from the X50 series can actually rival traditional cameras; the X50 and X50 Pro have a sleek design, smooth performance and are top mobile phone shooters with impressive camera outcomes. “The X50 series aims to push the camera and design capabilities of high-end flagship smartphones,” says Nipun Marya, director—Brand Strategy, vivo India.

The X50 Pro is priced at Rs 49,990 (8+256GB) and comes in an Alpha Grey colour. The X50 retails for Rs 34,990 (8+128GB) and Rs 37,990 for the 8+256GB variant, available in Glaze Black and Frost Blue. The Gimbal Camera System is the buzzword here; a new feature that elevates mobile photography experience to newer heights with its super stabilisation capabilities. Let us take a look at some of the key features of the X50 devices, with special emphasis on the X50 Pro.

The X50 series smartphones are built with flexible screens, which are slimmer, lighter, and more durable than traditional screens. The X50 is super sleek at 7.49mm, its HDR 10+ technology delivers a bright and vivid display.

AG Frosting on the rear glass surface creates a soft and delicate touch. The X50 Pro has a 6.56-inch FHD+ S-Amoled Curved Ultra O Display with 1080 x 2376 pixels resolution. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, X50 Pro provides fast computing speed and smooth multitasking capabilities, the series features a high screen refresh rate of 90Hz, displaying crisp images, movies, and games without smears or blurs.

The X50 Pro comes with 48MP+13MP+8MP+8MP rear camera with Gimbal Technology, 32MP front camera, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal memory, a massive 4315mAh battery along with 33W fast charging and much more. To reduce instability, the main camera of X50 Pro is equipped with an gimbal camera system, allowing users to take clear photos and videos while in motion, even at night. For the uninitiated, a gimbal is a pivoted support that allows the rotation of an object about a single axis. In the X50 Pro, its built-in gimbal module moves in the opposite direction of shaking motions, providing increased stability for the main camera.

This system also widens the rotation angle and anti-shake area compared to popular stabilisation technologies, resulting in super clear images. The gimbal UI, an on-screen animated dot within a circle (which reflects the gimbal’s movement), lets users know when the frame is stable. TheX50 Pro also features a periscope lens that supports 5x Optical zoom and 60x Hyper Zoom, leading to photos of breath-taking detail.

The X50 series features Super Night Mode 3.0, Extreme Night Vision and Astro Mode, enabling users to capture damn good snaps of both city and country scenes at night, while Super Wide-Angle and Super Macro functions help create professional-quality photos in a wide range of scenarios. The Portrait Mode, powered by a 50mm professional portrait lens, allows users to separate the subject from the background and apply separate effects for a more refined result.

Aside from its huge screen, which is perfect for movie-watching and games, the X50 Pro aims to help the amateurs shoot like a professional. Its impressive camera system helps you shoot photos and videos you have been dreaming

of. Without doubt, one of the best camera phones to carry around.

Estimated street price:

X50 Pro: Rs 49,990 (8+256GB)

X50: Rs 34,990 (8+128GB),

Rs 37,990 (8+256GB)