Vivo X50 Pro, X50 and TWS Neo earbuds launched in India; everything to know

Vivo X50 series was officially launched in India on Thursday alongside the company’s first truly wireless earphones aka Vivo TWS Neo. The X50 series spawns two models, a vanilla X50 and a more premium X50 Pro (Vivo is not launching the X50 Pro+ in India at this point of time). Both the phones focus a great deal on photography with the X50 Pro bringing an industry first advanced gimbal camera system to smartphones.

Vivo X50 Pro, X50 and TWS Neo earbuds India price and availability

Vivo X50 Pro has been launched in India at a price of Rs 49,990. This is for the version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Vivo X50 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 34,990 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage going all the way up to Rs 37,990 for the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Vivo TWS Neo has been launched in India at a price of Rs 5,990.

Vivo X50 Pro and X50 will be available for buying in India from July 24 with pre-orders starting from July 16. The phones will be available via Flipkart, Amazon India, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Paytm Mall, and Tata Cliq. Exact availability of Vivo TWS Neo hasn’t been announced yet.

Vivo X50 Pro, X50 and TWS Neo earbuds specs and features

Vivo X50 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1080p+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate (180Hz touch response rate). The panel also supports HDR 10+ content and has a punch hole cutout. Under the hood, the Vivo X50 Pro has a 5G-ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (non-expandable). The dual-SIM phone runs Android 10-based Funtouch OS.

Vivo X50 Pro has four cameras on the rear. There’s a 48MP main camera with custom Sony IMX598 sensor and gimbal camera system, an 8MP ultra wide angle camera with 120-degree field-of-view, an 8MP periscope-style telephoto camera for up to 60x zoom, and another 13MP camera for depth sensing or portrait photography. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera.

Vivo X50 Pro has a 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast charging via USB Type-C. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

Vivo X50 comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate (180Hz touch response rate). The panel also supports HDR 10+ content and has a punch hole cutout. Under the hood, the Vivo X50 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (non-expandable). The dual-SIM phone runs Android 10-based Funtouch OS.

Vivo X50 has four cameras on the rear. There’s a 48MP main camera with custom Sony IMX598 sensor and OIS, an 8MP ultra wide angle camera with 120-degree field-of-view, a 5MP macro camera, and another 13MP camera for depth sensing or portrait photography. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera.

Vivo X50 has a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging via USB Type-C. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

Vivo TWS Neo earbuds have AirPods-like styling and come with 14.2mm dynamic drivers and Qualcomm aptX support along with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Battery life is claimed to be up to 5.5 hours with AAC and up to 4.2 hours with aptX, while the charging case delivers up to 22 hours of battery life. There’s USB Type-C charging. Vivo TWS Neo are also IP54-certified for dust and water resistance.