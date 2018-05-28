Vivo X21 with under-display fingerprint sensor to launch in India tomorrow, pre-bookings now open

Vivo X21 is the world’s first smartphone that features a fingerprint sensor under the display

Vivo X21, the world’s smartphone to come with an under-display fingerprint sensor, will launch in India on May 29. The Vivo X21 was initially launched in China recently and it is now making its debut in the Indian market. However, ahead of the official unveiling in India, the Vivo X21 has been made available for pre-orders in the country. The Vivo X21 can be pre-booked via the company’s online store for an upfront amount of Rs 2,000.

Customers who are interested in buying the Vivo X21 can visit Vivo’s online store and proceed with the pre-booking process. The customers will be charged Rs 2,000 as the advance booking amount, which will be adjusted against the price of the smartphone that will be revealed at the launch event. After the customers make the Rs 2,000 payment, Vivo will send a coupon worth Rs 2,000 that can be applied on the final cart price while purchasing the Vivo X21.

Vivo is also offering several bundled offers on the pre-booking of the smartphone. On the pre-booking of Vivo X21, the customers will get a gift voucher worth Rs 1,000 from Ferns N Petals. In addition, the Vodafone RED postpaid subscribers will get one-year device security free of cost with 280GB of extra data on the subscribed plan. SBI card holders can also avail 5 per cent cashback on pre-booking of the smartphone. Vivo X21 can also be purchased with No Cost EMI option that will kick in after the smartphone goes on sale.

While Vivo has not divulged any information on the pricing of the smartphone, it confirmed earlier this week that the Vivo X21 will be exclusively available via Flipkart, besides the company’s online store. However, the Vivo X21 was launched in China at 3,598 yuan, which translates to roughly Rs 37,000. Also, the smartphone was launched in Singapore at a price of 799 Singapore dollar, which is around Rs 39,000.

For the specifications, the Vivo X21 is the world’s first smartphone that features a fingerprint sensor under the display, creating a whole new method of unlocking the phone. While the traditional locking methods such as PIN, password, and pattern are still available, the Vivo X21 comes with facial recognition as well. The Vivo X21 has a 6.28-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The Vivo X21 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via microSD card. It has a dual camera setup of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 12-megapixel sensor. Powering the internals is a 3200mAh battery under the hood.