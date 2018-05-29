Vivo X21 with in-display fingerprint sensor, 6.28-inch notched display launched in India

Vivo X21 has been launched in India finally

Vivo X21, the world’s first smartphone that comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, has been launched in India at an event in New Delhi. Vivo at the event demonstrated how the in-display fingerprint technology works using multiple layers under the Super AMOLED display. The Vivo X21 comes with highlighted features such as Always On Display, new sound technology, and more. It was previewed at the CES 2018 this year and later launched in China in March.

Vivo X21 Price in India

The Vivo X21 price in India has been set at Rs 35,990. The smartphone will be available from May 29 via Flipkart and Vivo online store initially. The smartphone will also be available via offline Vivo stores and other retailers.

The launch offers on the Vivo X21 include an additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange value of an old smartphone, 5 per cent cashback on SBI credit cards, and No Cost EMI option on all credit cards and Bajaj Finserv card.

Vivo X21 Specifications

Vivo X21 comes with a fingerprint sensor embedded under the display as its biggest USP. It has a 6.28-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0. The Vivo X21 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via microSD card up to 256GB. It has a dual camera setup of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 12-megapixel sensor. The smartphone has a 3200mAh fast-charging battery to fuel the internals.

The smartphone comes with Project Treble that makes it eligible to receive the recently launched Android P Beta build. There is an IR fill light, 3D mapping module and facial recognition feature available on the smartphone. The connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack among others.