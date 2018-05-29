Vivo X21 India launch today: Live stream, expected price, and specifications

Vivo X21 launch event is likely to begin at 12 pm today, May 29

Vivo X21 is set to launch in India today at 12 pm at an event in New Delhi. The Vivo X21 is the world’s first smartphone that features a fingerprint sensor under the display, instead of the traditional physical button either on the front or the back of the smartphone. The Vivo X21 was launched in China in March this year as Vivo X21 UD, however, the company has decided to go with only the first two words of the phone’s name for the India launch.

Vivo X21 Live Stream

The Vivo X21 launch event is likely to begin at 12 pm today, May 29. The event is being held in New Delhi. The company has facilitated live streaming of the launch event via its YouTube channel. Alternatively, the live stream can also be watched on Flipkart on Vivo X21’s dedicated page. You can watch the stream below:

Vivo X21 Price in India

The Vivo X21 was launched in China at a price of 3,598 yuan, which is roughly Rs 37,000. While the pricing of the smartphone will be announced at the event, it is tipped to be priced at around Rs 35,000 in India. Vivo has already confirmed that the Vivo X21 will be exclusively available on Flipkart, in addition to Vivo online store.

The launch offers on the Vivo X21 include an additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange value of an old smartphone, 5 per cent cashback on SBI credit cards, and No Cost EMI option on all credit cards and Bajaj Finserv card.

Vivo X21 Specifications

Vivo X21 comes with a fingerprint sensor embedded under the display. It has a 6.28-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Vivo X21 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via microSD card. It has a dual camera setup of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 12-megapixel sensor. Powering the internals is a 3200mAh battery under the hood. The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack among others.