Vivo X Note is a tablet-sized phone with a 7-inch screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip: Specs, price

Vivo has launched an unusual smartphone called the Vivo X Note in China alongside its first foldable, the Vivo X Fold. The two devices are like chalk and cheese. While the Fold tries to fit a near 8-inch tablet in your pocket, the Note is actually a regular tablet-sized phone with a 7-inch screen. You can’t fold it and it is highly unlikely that it would be pocket friendly. It’s got mostly the same specs as the Fold, though, which is to say that it’s also a high-end flagship in every sense of the word.

The Vivo X Note price in China starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,700) for a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. You can also get it with 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB for CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 77,700) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 83,600), respectively.

Vivo X Note specs, features

Vivo X Note has a 7-inch Samsung-made E5 AMOLED display with 1440p resolution and 21:10 aspect ratio. The panel can refresh up to 120Hz per second and has a peak brightness score of up to 1500nits. You get an ultrasonic fingerprint reader which is large enough to read two fingerprints at the same time.

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired and 50W wireless charging.

For photography, you get a quad camera setup on the rear with a 50MP f/1.57 main camera with OIS (Samsung GN1 sensor), 48MP f/2.2 114-degree field-of-view ultrawide, 12MP f/2.4 2x zoom telephoto, and another 5x periscope zoom camera. There’s also the Vivo V1 chip inside and ZEISS tuning.

The phone is hallmark “Vivo” with leather textured back we’ve seen in some of its flagship products in the X-series. It will come in blue, black, and grey. Like the X Fold, the X Note is also exclusive to China at the time of writing.

