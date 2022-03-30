Vivo X Fold announced with Samsung Galaxy Fold-like design, ZEISS cameras; formal launch on April 11

Vivo will launch its first folding phone, the Vivo X Fold, and tablet, the Vivo Pad in China on April 11. Ahead of D-day, the company has revealed the full design scheme of both devices via teasers both renders and promo videos basically leaving nothing to the imagination. The X Fold will have a foldable design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold devices while its first tablet will boast of a sleek design with dual rear cameras and quad speakers.

The X Fold should be the showstopper at the event. It comes only months after sister brand Oppo launched the Fold N, its first folding phone—also “exclusively” in China. The Find N has received rave reviews for its compact form factor and exquisite fit and finish sparking fresh interest in the foldable category, one that’s been led globally by Samsung for a while now. It would be interesting to see how Vivo is approaching it though it seems highly unlikely that the X Fold will make its way to global markets anytime soon.

The X Fold, even though it seems to be inspired from the Samsung Galaxy Fold, still looks distinctly “Vivo” with its hallmark vegan leather back we’ve seen in some of its flagship products in the X-series. The camera setup on the back—which has four sensors—looks inspired from Vivo’s Nex series and carries the ZEISS branding suggesting we’ll be getting camera chops similar to the X70 Pro+ and other such Vivo flagships. The setup will include a periscope-style telephoto which is frankly both surprising and exciting. Brands have so far failed to crack the cameras on foldables, and it would be interesting to see if Vivo can change that.

Rumoured specs include a 6.53-inch E5 AMOLED display with a 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, up to 12GB RAM, and 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging. You should obviously take this information with a pinch of salt since no part of this has been confirmed by Vivo yet, but we will know soon enough.

