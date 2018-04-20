Vivo V9 Youth with 6.3-inch ‘notched’ display, dual cameras launched: Price, specifications

Vivo V9 Youth is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

Vivo on Friday launched Vivo V9 Youth – a customised variant of the Vivo V9 flagship smartphone for the youth. The smartphone takes the design cue from the Vivo V9 at a lower price aimed at youngsters. The biggest highlight of the smartphone is the notched display, similar to the one in Vivo V9. The Vivo V9 Youth is priced at Rs 18,990 and will be available on both online and offline channels. While the offline availability of the Vivo V9 Youth starts today, the online platforms such as Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Amazon, and Vivo E-store will begin selling the phone from April 24.

The Vivo V9 Youth comes with a 6.3-inch FullView display 2.0 with a 19:9 aspect ratio, besides the notch on the top of the display. It is a dual-SIM smartphone and runs on Android 8.1-based Funtouch OS 4.0. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

For cameras, the Vivo V9 Youth comes with dual shooters – 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel, accompanied by a dual tone LED flash. On the other hand, the front camera on the smartphone is a 16-megapixel shooter equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor on the rear, as well as a special Game Mode that blocks all the notifications to ensure a better gaming experience. There is a picture-in-picture mode for the games.

The Vivo V9 Youth is backed by a 3260mAh battery under the hood. The connectivity options in the phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, USB OTG, and 4G VoLTE among others. “With the launch of ‘Vivo V9 Youth’, we are bringing the best features of our flagship V9 in a new avatar for our young and modern consumers,” said Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India.