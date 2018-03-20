Vivo V9 with iPhone X-like design listed on Amazon India ahead of launch on March 23

The Vivo V9 is set to launch on March 23

Vivo is set to launch its V9 smartphone on March 23 in India. However, the company has already listed the Vivo V9 on its official website revealing major specifications and features. Now, Amazon India has listed the Vivo V9 on its e-commerce website. The Amazon listing of the smartphone doesn’t reveal any price details of the smartphone, though pre-booking details can be seen. The Vivo V9 pre-bookings will open at 3 pm on March 23, same as the launch date.

Meanwhile, the Vivo V9 is reported to be priced at Rs 25,000. According to an IANS report citing industry sources, the Vivo V9 could bear the price tag of Rs 25,000 in India. The smartphone is likely to be available via Vivo online store and Amazon India, in addition to other platforms that will be announced at the launch event. The Vivo V9 listing shows off ‘Perfect Shot, Perfect View’ tagline, hinting at the focus on cameras.

According to the listing of Vivo V9 on the company’s official website, the smartphone will come with AI features for photography. The Vivo V9 will also sport an iPhone X-esque notch at the top, as a conspicuous design in the teasers. The smartphone will come with a dual camera setup with an LED flash – a 16-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. There is a 24-megapixel selfie camera with a wide-angle lens on the smartphone. The listing on the website also revealed a 6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 19:9 display with bezel-reduced design, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor paired with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded via microSD card up to 256GB.