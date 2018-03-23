Vivo V9 with iPhone X-like design, 24-megapixel selfie camera launched in India: Sales start from April 2

Vivo V9 comes with iPhone X-like notch and design with minimal bezels on the front

Vivo V9 was launched in India on Friday at an event held in Mumbai. The Vivo V9 comes with iPhone X-like notch and design with minimal bezels on the front, dual cameras on the rear side, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) features as its biggest highlights. The smartphone joins the ranks of the other Android smartphones that have adopted the notch on the top. Interestingly, the Vivo V9 was launched in Thailand and Philippines on Thursday.

Vivo V9 Price in India and Availability

The Vivo V9 India price has been set at Rs 22,990. It will be available in Pearl Black, Champagne Gold, and Sapphire Blue colours in India. The smartphone will be available to buy via Amazon India, Flipkart, and Vivo online store. The pre-booking of the smartphone will begin today at 3 pm while the shipping starts April 2. The smartphone will also be available via offline retailers across the country.

Vivo V9 Design, Features, and Specifications

The design of Vivo V9 is identical to the iPhone X that has set a benchmark for most of the Android phones that need a makeover. The Vivo V9 features narrow bezels on the front where the top is carved out into a notch. The top-notch comprises of the front camera and the array of sensors. The rear side of the smartphone bears the company logo along with the touted dual camera setup. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back.

The Vivo V9 comes with artificial intelligence based features in the camera app. The AI-based features allow Face Beauty, gender and age identification, and other light adjustments according to the available light in the environment. The Vivo V9 also features facial recognition that helps in unlocking the phone. There are AR stickers as well that allow you slap various masks and AR objects on your photos and selfies.

For the specifications, the Vivo V9 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) FullView AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via microSD card up to 256GB. The smartphone is backed by a 3260mAh battery under the hood.

As for the optics, the Vivo V9 sports a dual camera setup on the rear – 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel – that work in coordination to produce the ‘Bokeh’ effect or the Portrait mode. The rear cameras are accompanied by an LED flash module. There is a 24-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera on the smartphone. The camera app comes with AI features that brighten your photos and selfies in low-light conditions. There are AR stickers as well.

The connectivity options on the Vivo V9 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, USB OTG, Micro-USB, and 4G VoLTE among others. The smartphone weighs 150 grams and measures 154.81×75.03×7.89mm.