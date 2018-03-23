Vivo V9 vs Moto X4 vs Honor 8 Pro: Price in India, specifications, and features compared

Vivo V9 vs Moto X4 vs Honor 8 Pro

Vivo on Friday launched the much-anticipated V9 in India. Taking a design cue from the iPhone X launched last year, the Vivo V9 touts the same design with the ‘notch’ at the top. The smartphone comes with other significant improvements over the predecessor V7 such as AI-based features, AR stickers, and facial recognition. The Vivo V9 is priced at Rs 22,900 in India for the single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, making it compete with the likes of Moto X4, Honor 8 Pro. We take a look at all the specifications and features of all three smartphones to bring out the contrast.

Vivo V9 vs Moto X4 vs Honor 8 Pro Price in India

The Vivo V9 has been launched on Friday at a price of Rs 22,900 in India for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The Moto X4, on the other hand, was launched in November last year with two RAM and storage models – 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage at Rs 20,999 and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage at Rs 22,999. However, in January this year, Moto launched the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model of Moto X4 at a price of Rs 24,999, which is the prime contender for the Vivo V9.

Coming to the Honor 8 Pro, the smartphone was launched in July last year. The Honor 8 Pro bears a price tag of Rs 29,999 in India for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. However, the smartphone saw several sale discounts, including the one that’s still available on Amazon India where it is priced at Rs 25,999. The discounted price of Honor 8 Pro brings it closer to the Vivo V9, minus the storage availability that is 128GB on the former and 64GB on the latter.

Vivo V9 vs Moto X4 vs Honor 8 Pro Specifications and Features

The Vivo V9 stands out in the league as it is the only Android smartphone in India that comes with an iPhone X-like notch. The design of other two smartphones – Moto X4 and Honor 8 Pro – looks comparatively dated when sitting next to the Vivo V9. The Moto X4 comes with wide chins and a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, the Honor 8 Pro has the fingerprint scanner at the rear, and the Vivo V9 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner along with the Face Unlock feature.

All three smartphones have dual cameras on the rear side – Vivo V9 comes with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, Moto X4 comes with a 12-megapixel and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and the Honor 8 Pro bears a setup of two 12-megapixel sensors. The camera setups on all three smartphones are accompanied by LED flash modules. The Vivo V9, Moto X4, and Honor 8 Pro come preloaded with various features including beautification of selfies, however, interestingly, Vivo V9 also comes with AR stickers that can be applied to photos and selfies in the real-time. The front cameras on the Vivo V9, Moto X4, and Honor 8 Pro include 24-megapixel wide-angle, 16-megapixel, and 8-megapixel sensors, respectively. The Vivo V9’s front camera comes with Face Unlock feature.

The Vivo V9 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) AMOLED FullView display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The Moto X4 sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) LTPS IPS display, while the Honor 8 Pro comes with a 5.7-inch quad-HD (1440×2560 pixels) LTPS display. The Vivo V9 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor; Moto X4 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor; and the Honor 8 Pro runs the company’s inhouse octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor. The Vivo V9 is backed by a 3260mAh battery, Moto X4 is powered by a 3000mAh battery, and the Honor 8 Pro runs a 4000mAh battery.