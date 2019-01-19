Vivo V9 Pro at Rs 13,990, Realme 2 Pro at Rs 12,990, & other top smartphone deals on Flipkart and Amazon Republic Day sales

Realme U1 also gets a discount of Rs 1,000 discount making its sale price Rs 10,999.

In line with Republic Day celebrations, online platforms will be hosting their respective sales starting January 20. On Flipkart, ‘The Republic Day Sale’ will continue till January 22. Amazon India is also hosting its Republic Day sale from January 20 with offers and discounts on smartphones. Republic Day sales on Flipkart and Amazon will see offers and discounts on products across different categories.

In addition to the sale, consumers can also avail 10% Discount using HDFC Cards on Amazon.in and SBI Credit Card on Flipkart.com.

Here are the best deals and offers on smartphones.

Also Read: Flipkart and Amazon Republic Day Sales 2019: Deals, dates, and everything you need to know

Vivo

Vivo V9 Pro will be available at Rs 13,990 along with an exchange offer of Rs 1,000. Smartphones from Vivo like V11 Pro, V11, Y83, and Y93 will be available with exchange offers up to Rs 3,000.

Below is the list of offers available on Vivo smartphones during the sales

List of offers

Honor

Honor 8X (4GB+64GB) can be availed at Rs 12,499 which includes an exchange offer. The 6GB+64GB variant of Honor 8X also comes with exchange offer making its sale price Rs 13,299. Honor 8C (4GB+32GB) and Honor 7C (3GB+32GB) budget phones will be available at Rs 9,899 and Rs 7,649 respectively. Gaming smartphone Honor Play also gets discount on the 4GB+64GB variant priced at Rs 12,599. Honor Play with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage gets Rs 9,800 discount making its price Rs 16,199.

Realme

Realme smartphones will be available with discounts up to Rs 1,000. Realme 2 Pro will start at Rs 12,990 after the discount. Realme C1 will be offered with Rs 500 off. Realme U1 also gets a discount of Rs 1,000 discount making its sale price Rs 10,999.