Vivo V9 India launch today: Live stream, expected price, and specifications

The Vivo V9 will be launched today, March 23 at an event in Mumbai

Vivo V9 launch in India is set for today, March 23. The Vivo V9 will be launched at an event held in Mumbai where the company’s new brand ambassador Aamir Khan will likely be present to promote the smartphone. Vivo has been teasing the launch of the V9 for a long time now, and on Thursday, the smartphone was launched in Thailand. The Vivo V9 India launch will begin at 12 pm today.

Vivo V9 Live-stream, price in India

At the Thailand launch, Vivo announced the smartphone without any pricing details, which will be announced today at the launch event in India. A report by IANS, citing industry sources, earlier this week said that the Vivo V9 could be priced at around Rs 25,000 in India. Vivo is also live-streaming the event on its YouTube and Facebook pages. You can watch the live-stream here:

Vivo V9 Design, Specifications

The Vivo V9 has an iPhone X-style notch at the top that houses the front camera and an array of sensors. The iPhone X-esque notch at the top is becoming a trend for all the OEMs and Vivo is making sure it doesn’t lag behind in catching up. There are narrow bezels on the smartphone with a 19:9 display. The rear side of the smartphone has two cameras accompanied by an LED flash module. Below the camera island, there is a fingerprint sensor on the centre.

Vivo’s new smartphone V9 comes with a 6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED FullView display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, with support for microSD card expandability. The handset runs on FunTouch OS 4.0 that is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The dual cameras on the device will be vertically aligned on the rear – 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The front camera on the smartphone will be a 24-megapixel wide-angle shooter. The camera app is expected to come with AR stickers, Face Beauty, and gender recognition features. The Vivo V9 is backed by a 3260mAh battery under the hood.