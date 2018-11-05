Vivo V9 available with massive Rs 8,000 discount in Vivo Grand Diwali sale: How to buy

Vivo Grand Diwali sale enters its last day

Vivo Grand Diwali sale is underway and there are several offers on smartphones up for grabs. Of all the deals, the smartphones that have the best deals are Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo V9, and Vivo Nex. To ring in the ongoing festivities, the Vivo Grand Diwali sale also comes with a 5 per cent cashback on HDFC Bank card payments. The sale will last till November 5.

The buyers can also avail gift benefits worth up to Rs 3,500 during the sale period, which is going to get over within a few hours. There are No Cost EMI transactions, as well as free Bluetooth earphones on the purchase of select smartphones. The Bajaj Finserv cards are also valid for both EMI payments without additional costs. Let’s quickly run through the smartphone on deals.

Vivo V11 Pro: The Vivo V11 Pro costs Rs 28,990 for the 6GB RAM variant. However, it is available at Rs 25,990 under the sale. The customers will also get a free Bluetooth headset on the purchase.

Vivo V9 Pro: Vivo is offering the Vivo V9 Pro 4GB RAM version at Rs 15,990 while the 6GB RAM version is available at Rs 17,990. There is no discount, however, the buyers can get the bank card discounts on the purchase.

Vivo V9: The Vivo V9 is available with a discount of Rs 8,000 under the sale. Its original price is Rs 23,990 but the Vivo V9 can be grabbed at Rs 15,990. The Bluetooth earphones are bundled with the purchase.