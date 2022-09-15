Vivo V25 with Dimensity 900, 50MP selfie camera launched in India: Specs, price and more

Vivo today launched the latest Vivo V25 which comes from the latest V-series. The V25 is following hot on the heels of Vivo V25 Pro launch in the country.

Vivo V25 price in India, colours and availability

The Vivo V25 comes in two variants: 8GB + 128 GB which is priced at Rs 27,999 and 12GB + 256GB which is priced at Rs 31,999.

Vivo V25 will be available in two colour options, Surfing Blue and Elegant Black. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart and Vivo online store.

Customers can start pre-ordering the Vivo V25 via Flipkart and Vivo.com/in. If not online, the phone can also be pre-ordered offline at select retail stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Stores and other partner stores.

Customers who pre-order will be able to avail up to 10 percent cashback using ICICI Bank or SBI Bank cards and an additional Rs 2,000 exchange bonus.

The sale date for the Vivo V25 is yet to be announced although it is expected that it might go on sale during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

Vivo V25 Specifications

The Vivo V25 has a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of 90Hz.It also comes with a water drop notch. Under the hood, the Vivo V25 comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.

The smartphone comes in two variants 8GB + 128 GB and 12GB + 256GB which can further be expanded using a microSD card. It runs on Android 12 OS along with Funtouch 12 custom skin out-of-the-box.

For photography, the phone comes with a triple rear camera with 64MP sensor with optical image stabilisation, 8MP wide-angle lens and 2MP macro lens. The front camera is 50MP. It also comes with Eye Autofocus.

The Vivo V25 comes packed with a 4,5000mAh battery along with 44W fast charging support.

