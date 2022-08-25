Vivo V25 Pro with colour-changing glass design now on sale in India: Check price, full specs

Vivo V25 Pro is available for buying in India starting today, August 25. Vivo V25 Pro price in India starts at Rs 35,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will set you back by Rs 39,999.

Vivo is selling the V25 Pro across its own website, Flipkart, and partner retail stores. Pre-booking customers will be eligible for a Rs 3,500 flat discount on the phone for transactions made using HDFC Bank credit/debit cards and EMI. An additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000 can also be availed.

VIVO V25 PRO SPECS, FEATURES

Vivo V25 Pro comes in two colourways, blue and black. The blue version has Fluorite AG glass on the back that can change colours when exposed to any UV light source.

You get a 6.56-inch AMOLED curved display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate on the front. There is a single hole punch cutout at the centre. This houses a 32MP with autofocus.

Under the hood, the V25 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. You get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Software-wise, you get Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

On to the cameras, the V25 Pro has three on the back, a 64MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro.

Rounding off the package is a 4830mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

The V25 series has another model called Vivo V25. It comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, 50MP selfie camera, and 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Its price and availability are yet to be announced.

