Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25 with colour-changing design, 64MP triple cam launched in India: Price, specs

Vivo has launched its new mid-range smartphones, Vivo V25 and V25 Pro in India. While the price of the Vivo V25 is yet to be made official, the price of Vivo V25 Pro starts at Rs 35,999 for the base variant. The phone will be available for buying from August 25 on Flipkart, vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores.

The new Vivo V25 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and supports 5G network. The phone runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS12. Launched today, Vivo calls the colour changing Fluorite AG Glass design as the key highlight of the Vivo V25 Pro. The technology basically makes the back panel of the phone change its colour when exposed to sunlight or UV light. However, this isn’t the first Vivo phone with this technology. The Vivo V23 series which was launched earlier this year also comes with the same technology.

The smartphone sports a curved AMOLED 6.56-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. The display further comes with HDR 10+ Certification, Netflix HDR Certification and SGS Low Blue Light certification. Talking about the design of the phone, the V25 Pro sports a slim body design offering a comfortable in-hand grip. It has curved glass both at the front and back.

Vivo phones are known for their camera abilities and the new V25 Pro smartphone is no exception. The phone has a triple camera system comprising of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie camera includes a 32MP front camera which the company says has almost 25% increased pixel size compared to previous Vivo phones. In addition to the range of features like Night Portrait, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Real-time Extreme night mode, OIS Night Video, and Bokeh night video, the camera system of Vivo V25 Pro also comes with a new Vlog Mode feature that lets users create videos using the in-app available video templates.

The Vivo V25 Pro comes with a 4830mAh battery with a 66W FlashCharge and Smart Charging Engine tech. The phone is available in two storage variants. While the 128GB model is priced at Rs 35,999, the 256GB variant will sell at Rs 39,999.

The Vivo V25 comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED 1080p display, MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 processor, 50MP selfie shooter, and 4,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support.

