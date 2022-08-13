Vivo V25 Pro India launch on August 17; to come with Dimensity 1300, 66W fast charging

Vivo is set to launch Vivo V25 Pro 5G phone in India on August 17. The V25 Pro will be a follow-up to the Vivo V23 Pro (review) and based on everything we know about it ahead of D-day, it’s looking like a good update. Like the V23-series phones, the V25 Pro will also come with a colour-changing back panel and upgraded hardware including a faster 120Hz display, MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 processor, 64MP triple rear cameras with optical image stabilisation, and speedy 66W charging support.

VIVO V25 PRO CONFIRMED SPECS, FEATURES

As per the product listing on Vivo’s website, the Vivo V25 Pro will come in two colourways— blue and black. The blue version, that Vivo is calling Sailing Blue, will feature Fluorite AG glass on the back that will be able to change colours basis of how the light hits it— similar to the V23 and V23 Pro phones.

Like the V23 Pro, the V25 Pro will also have a curved display but Vivo is bumping up the refresh rate to 120Hz. The V23 Pro topped out at 90Hz. The V25 Pro will have a hole punch cutout at the centre which is to say it will have a single selfie camera. The V23 Pro came with dual selfie shooters inside a wide notch.

Under the hood, the V25 Pro will have a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, same as the OnePlus Nord 2T (review). The exact RAM amount hasn’t been revealed but the listing confirms the phone will come with “8GB extended RAM.”

Elsewhere, the Vivo V25 Pro has been confirmed to get a 64MP main camera on the back with OIS paired with two more unspecified sensors. The V23 Pro, to recall, came with an 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle and another 2MP macro shooter on the rear.

The V25 Pro will also come with a bigger battery and faster charging. This is 4830mAh (versus 4,300mAh in the V23 Pro) and 66W (versus 44W in the V23 Pro).

The V23 Pro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 38,990 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage going all the way up to Rs 43,999 for the top-end 12GB/256 configuration. The V25 Pro should be priced on similar lines. Watch this space for more.