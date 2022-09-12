Vivo V25 India launch on September 15; to come with Vivo V25 Pro-like colour-changing design, 50MP selfie cam

Vivo V25 will finally be launched in India on September 15, Vivo has confirmed, almost a month after it launched the Vivo V25 Pro in the country. The phone is part of Vivo V25 series. The more premium Vivo V25 Pro was launched in India in mid-August.

The V25 is already a go in select markets so we already have some idea of what to expect. The model coming to India should not be very different, if the phone’s listing on Vivo’s website is anything to go by.

VIVO V25 KEY SPECS, FEATURES

Like the V25 Pro, Vivo V25 will also come with a colour-changing design scheme though it will look slightly different in terms of form factor. The V25 will have a flat-edged frame design. The V25 Pro has a curved frame. Also, the V25 will come with a waterdrop-style notch. The V25 Pro has a hole punch cut-out.

As far as specs are concerned, the V25 variant that’s been released globally comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Software is Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

For photography, the V25 has three cameras on the back: a 64MP main with OIS, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there is a 50MP camera with eye autofocus tech.

Rounding off the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The V25, like the V25 Pro, supports 5G connectivity.

The Vivo V25 Pro price in India starts at Rs 35,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will set you back by Rs 39,999. The V25 is expected to be priced a bit lower than that.