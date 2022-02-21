Vivo V23e 5G with 44MP front camera, Android 12 launched in India: Price, specifications

Vivo V23e 5G price in India is set at Rs 25,990.

Vivo V23e 5G mid-range phone with a 44MP front camera and Android 12 software was launched in India today, February 21. This is notably the third phone in the V23 series, following hot on the heels of the more premium V23 and V23 Pro. Vivo V23e 5G price in India is set at Rs 25,990. It is available for buying starting today.

Like the V23 and V23 Pro, one of the variants of the V23e – called Sunshine Gold – also features a Fluorite AG glass back panel which gives it a shimmery look and also makes it resistant to smudge and fingerprints. The outer frame is flat, sort of like the V23. The phone will come in a more conventional Midnight Blue colourways, too. Expectedly, the V23e is a slim and light phone measuring just 7.32mm in thickness and weighing in at 172g.

Vivo V23e 5G specs and features

The V23e has a 6.44-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. This houses a 44MP selfie shooter with autofocus. Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Virtual memory feature, called Extended RAM 2.0, is available for cashing up to 4GB when you’re short on RAM and enough storage is available. Software is Android 12 based Funtouch OS 12. The phone is backed by a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

For photography, the V23e has triple rear cameras with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle and another 2MP macro shooter.

Vivo V23e 5G price in India, availability

Vivo has launched the V23e 5G in India at a price of Rs 25,990. This is for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone goes on sale starting today, February 21, across Vivo India E-store and Vivo partner retail stores.