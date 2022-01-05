Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro 5G launched with colour-changing glass, dual front cameras: Specs, price

The V23 Pro and V23 are being billed as India’s first colour-changing smartphones.

Vivo V23 series was launched in India on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The series spawns two models, the vanilla Vivo V23 and more powerful Vivo V23 Pro. Both phones pack one-of-their-kind colour changing glass design, dual front camera setup with 50MP primary sensor, MediaTek chips, and 44W fast charging. The V23 and V23 Pro are also 5G-ready right out of the gate.

Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro 5G design

The big headlining feature here is the design. The V23 Pro and V23 are being billed as India’s first colour changing smartphones. One of the variants of the phone, called Sunshine Gold features Fluorite AG glass on the back that can change colours (from gold to blue and green) basis of how the light hits it. The phones will also come in Stardust Black, which is a more standard offering without the colour bending tech. Regardless of the variant, you’re looking at soft touch matte finish all around.

The V23 Pro and V23 offer slightly different designs, too, and use slightly different materials. While the V23 comes with a flat metal frame, like the one seen in the recent iPhones, the V23 Pro gets a 3D curved screen.

Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro 5G spec-check

The V23 Pro comes with a 6.56-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Software is Android 12 based Funtouch OS 12. The phone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

For photography, the V23 Pro has triple rear cameras with a 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has dual cameras with a 50MP main and another 8MP ultrawide-angle sensor – there are two flash units on the front, too.

The V23 meanwhile has a smaller 6.44-inch display, a Dimensity 920 chip, 64MP primary rear camera, and 4,200mAh battery. Rest of the hardware specs are same as the V23 Pro.

Vivo V23, Vivo V23 Pro 5G price-check

The V23 Pro starts at Rs 38,990 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also come in 12GB/256 configuration for Rs 43,990. The V23 has been launched at Rs 29,990 for 8GB/256GB and Rs 34,990 for 12GB/256GB.

The V23 Pro will be available starting January 13, and V23 starting January 19. Both phones will be available across Vivo retail partners, Flipkart and Vivo India E-store.