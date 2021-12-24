Vivo V23 Pro, V23 5G India launch on January 5; to come with ‘colour changing glass’

Vivo V23 Pro, V23 5G incoming.

Vivo V23 series will be launched in India on January 5, the company announced on Friday. A microsite that has gone live, simultaneously, confirms there will be two models in the series, a Vivo V23 Pro and another Vivo V23. Both phones will boast of a unique colour changing glass design and 5G connectivity. Being V-series phones, selfie camera(s) will be a big focus area, too.

The big headlining feature seems to be the design. The V23 Pro and V23 will be India’s first colour changing smartphones, Vivo says. One of the variants of the phone, called Sunshine Gold will seemingly be able to change colours basis of how the light hits the back panel. The product shown on the microsite is seen transitioning from gold to green. There should be more colourways without the effect though Vivo isn’t sharing how many.

The V23 Pro and V23 will offer different designs, too, and use slightly different materials. While the V23 will come with a flat metal frame, like the one seen in the recent iPhones, the V23 Pro will get a 3D curved screen. It isn’t clear if the pro model will be also getting a metal frame.

Celebrate every moment with the beauty of change. Presenting India’s first colour changing smartphone that compliments your every look perfectly. ​



Coming Soon.​#vivoV23Series #DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/PtaD8iwjKj — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) December 24, 2021

The V23 Pro, as per the microsite, will come with three cameras on the back with a 108MP main camera paired to super wide-angle and another super macro shooter. The V23 will also come with triple rear cameras with a 64MP main shooter.

The V23 series is further said to come with 50MP dual selfie cameras with eye autofocus and super wide-angle night selfie capabilities. Whether or not both phones will get this, isn’t clear. The series is also on course to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chip with up to 8GB RAM with extended memory feature. Whether or not both phones will get the same chip, remains to be seen.

Watch this space for our full coverage on Vivo V23 series India launch in the days to come.