VIVO V23 PRO: Sets a high bar for camera phones

vivo V23 Pro is a beautiful, slim and light phone with great cameras, top specs and fast performance

It’s all about the camera in mobile phones these days. Take for instance, vivo; in just a few years, it has managed to carve out a strong brand presence for itself with its mobile phones that are a powerful blend of aesthetic looks, great features and performance, especially in the camera department.

We are here to talk about the all-new V23 series that’s intended for style-conscious trendsetters, photographers who desire functional yet exquisite design, advanced photography features, and fast gaming and immersive entertainment. There are two new devices—V23 and V23 Pro—in two unique colours, Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black. V23 Pro is priced at Rs 38,990 (8GB+128GB), Rs 43,990 (12GB+256GB) and V23 is priced at Rs 29,990 (8GB+128GB), Rs 34,990 (12GB+256GB). These devices come with numerous innovations such as a colour changing back panel. The colour changing Fluorite AG glass changes colour when exposed to sunlight and other sources.

Then, there is the first 50MP Eye AF Dual Selfie camera. The dual front camera with advanced eye AF technology can capture brilliant portraits and selfies. Let us take a deep-dive to find out more about their key features and performance.

Our trial unit was the V23 Pro, Sunshine Gold variant in 8GB+128GB configuration. The device is elegantly crafted with a 3D curved screen that is as thin as 7.36mm and weighs only 171 grams. It comes with a 6.56 (16.65cm) inch AMOLED display with a Full HD resolution. The Fluorite Glass Design offers matte texture and diffused surface coating, making it comfortable to hold and fingerprint-free.

As mentioned earlier, the V23 series comes with India’s first 50MP, advanced eye autofocus technology and dual selfie camera complemented by pixel isolation technology through which the front camera captures abundant light and boosts colour authenticity. You can take great selfies full of details and well-balanced colours while retaining all the unique features. Zoom in and each face in the picture is so sharp that it can be cropped out to be an individual portrait. You can enjoy the dual-tone spotlight that is designed to make you look brighter even when the surroundings are dark. It works diligently like a lighting assistant, adjusting the colour temperature and brightness so that the portraits are stunning yet realistic. V23 Pro comes with Sports Mode Selfie by which the camera system intelligently judges motion and applies smart exposure strategies to achieve optimal stabilisation and clarity.

The 108MP rear camera on vivo V23 Pro delivers a lively world of details with 12000 x 9000 super high definition resolution. Trust me, you can experience the clarity and sharpness even when the image is captured from tens of meters away. You can even see subtle transitions and sharpness like never seen before. V23 Pro offers a Super Night Video mode to shoot bright and clear night videos.

The V23 Pro is powered by Dimensity 1200 that adopts the advanced 6nm processor. It comes with Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12, that presents a set of widgets that provides important information at a glance. With a 4300mAh battery, V23 Pro can be charged from 1% to 63% with 44W FlashCharge in 30 minutes.

Key takeaways: The V23 Pro is a slim and lightweight phone in a striking design, its display is gorgeous, the real strength is in its cameras; they are enough to make this one of the finest camera phones around. A great choice, and vivo’s best in the new year. Highly recommended.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 159.46 x 73.27 x 7.36mm (L x W x H)

Display: 6.56-inch AMOLED display, 2736 x 1080 resolution FHD+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Processor

Operating system: Funtouch OS 12 (Android 12)

Memory & storage: 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP (rear), 50MP+8MP front camera

Battery: 4300mAh (TYP) 44W Fast Charging

Estimated street price: Rs 38,990 (8GB+128GB), Rs 43,990 (12GB + 256GB)