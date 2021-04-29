Vivo V21 5G with 44MP OIS selfie camera launched in India: specs, features and everything to know

V21 5G costs Rs 29,990 for a variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Vivo V21 5G was launched in India on Thursday at a starting price of Rs 29,990. Successor to last year’s V20, the V21 comes with upgraded hardware including 5G support but its biggest headlining feature is its OIS-equipped 44MP selfie camera that also has a unique dual-LED setup for improved low-light performance. The V21 also has OIS-equipped 64MP triple cameras on the back.

Vivo V21 5G India price and availability

V21 5G costs Rs 29,990 for a variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also come in 8GB/256GB configuration for Rs 32,990.

The phone is available for pre-order starting today and will go on sale from May 6 from Flipkart, Vivo India E-store and offline partner retail stores across the country.

Vivo V21 5G hardware

The phone in question comes with a 6.44-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate with a waterdrop-style notch. This houses a massive 44MP camera sensor paired with an f/2.0 aperture lens. The lens is also optically stabilised (there is also electronic image stabilisation for videos). Vivo has strategically put two LED flash modules in the edge of the screen for when you’re looking to take low-light selfies and thrown in dedicated features like “spotlight” to accentuate the phone’s low light photo-taking prowess. The front camera can also record 4K videos (@30fps, minus OIS).

On the back, the phone comes with three cameras: a 64MP main with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP for shooting macros.

Under the hood, the V21 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. This is expandable. Software inside the phone is Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. Fuelling the phone is a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Vivo is touting the thin and light-weight design of the V21 5G as one of its main USPs. It looks a lot like the V20 though. The phone will be available in three colourways: Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue, and Arctic White.