VIVO V20 SE: This phone performs like a champ

A long-lasting battery, high-speed charging, crystal-clear display and a great camera—these are some of the most-desired features when it comes to picking a new mobile phone. The festive season is in full swing, great deals are on offer and mobiles are simply flying off the store shelves. If you are planning to pick one for yourself or as a gift for your near and dear ones, vivo’s V20 SE can be a great option. This is the latest addition to the company’s camera focused V-series portfolio. At only 7.83mm and 171g, V20 SE is lightweight and designed to fit comfortably in your hand. Vivo has an interesting approach to mobile phone photography and its penchant for appealing designs. In the V20 SE too, the focus is on the cameras and design. It retails for Rs 20,990, let us take a look at some of its features and performance.

Our trial unit was the Gravity Black variant (it also comes in Aquamarine Green colour). The 16.37cm (6.44-inch) 1080P AMOLED Halo Full View Display boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 90.12%. It can display more than 16 million composite colour shades—thanks to P3 colour gamut, 103% NTSC saturation and 2,000,000:1 contrast—all the colours are vivid, authentic and dynamic. Better still, the display’s brightness auto adjusts to ambient conditions. It is gentle on your eyes and makes everything you look at more magnificent.

Under the hood, the V20 SE is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Its 8GB RAM enables smooth operations of your apps, programs, games while the 128GB internal storage makes sure your cherished videos, photos and files easily fit. The phone runs Android 10 and is powered by a 4100mAh removable battery; it supports proprietary fast charging. The 33W FlashCharge technology is now 30% faster, it charges from zero to 62% in just 30 minutes.

The vivo V20 SE sports a triple rear camera system, housed in a vertical bump. It has a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP camera for wide-angle and macro shots, and a 2MP bokeh lens. From countryside scenarios to city architecture, from day to night, in landscapes and portraits— everything is with vibrant detail. Super Wide-Angle, Macro and other pro standard modes give you even more options to explore. The phone sports a waterdrop notch housing its 32MP front-facing camera. The front camera offers 32MP clarity; capable of preserving incredibly intricate detail of your precious life moments. On its bottom side, you can find the headphone jack, speaker grillers, and a USB Type-C port.

In terms of actual usage, I liked the V20 SE for its smooth user interface. There is no lag whatsoever, apps open swiftly, call quality is solid and loud enough to hear on a busy street without any problems. The phone has a crystal-clear display for consuming multimedia content. Its cameras are pretty powerful for capturing memorable still images as well as video. The device takes brilliant shots that are crisp enough for a Facebook or Instagram post.

All in all, the V20 SE comes with enough new features to make it a truly exciting phone, and a hot pick in the mid-range segment.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.44-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080) FHD+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform

Operating system: Funtouch OS 11 (Based on Android 10)

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP (rear), 32MP front camera

Battery: 4100mAh

Estimated street price: Rs 20,990