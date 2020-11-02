Vivo V20 SE launched in India; check price, specs, availability

The phone is equipped with connectivity options like Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C port for charging.

Vivo has launched the V20 SE in India which is the latest edition to the company’s V20 series. The new handset is powered by an octa-core processor and comes up with a single selfie shooter housed in a notch. The phone was initially launched in Malaysia in September and now the company has introduced V20 SE in Indian market. Earlier in October, the company had launched the V20 with 44MP eye autofocus selfie camera and Android 11 software.

In India, the new smartphone is priced at Rs 20,990 for the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage model. Vivo V20 SE is available in two colours- Aquamarine Green and Gravity Black.

Potential buyers can buy the new phone starting tomorrow ie., November 3. They can purchase the latest model from Vivo India eStore as well as other major e-commerce websites. The company has also introduced some offers for those who are interested in purchasing the new phone. There are many finance options on Bajaj Finserv and Home Credit. Vivo has announced 10 percent cashback with Kotak, ICICI, Bank of Baroda, along with other major banks. The purchase also includes one time screen replacement of the Vivo V20 SE.

Additionally, Vivo customers will also be able to enjoy Jio benefits of up to Rs 10,000. These benefits also include Vi bundled offers as well as no-cost EMI up to 12 months. Exchanging a phone can also get customers a discount of Rs. 2,000.

As for specs, the phone boasts dual-SIM (Nano) and Funtouch OS 11 with Android 10. V20 SE has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display having a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, the phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and has 8GB of RAM. The phone also features a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Apart from this, Vivo V20 SE’s 128 GB storage is expandable through microSD card (up to 1TB).

