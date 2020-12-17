VIVO V20 PRO: A good choice for trendy young consumers

Its performance is good, the cameras are excellent for the price, and the screen is lovely too. All in all, the V20 Pro is well worth buying if you are in the market for a new mid-priced device.

What does a mobile phone need to win you over? Ask any casual customer visiting a mobile store (or buying online) and the common refrain is that the handset needs to stand out in three critical areas—design, display and camera technology. We test numerous mobile phones each year and quite frankly, vivo handsets are an impressive lot and the three features mentioned above particularly stand out. I found its most recent creation, vivo V20 Pro, to be one hard-to-resist temptation in the gadgets market, especially in the mid-range segment. It is a strikingly beautiful Android phone that is sure to find a place in the hands of many people here.

Priced at Rs 29,990, the new addition to the vivo V-series is available in two colour options—Sunset Melody (our review unit) and Midnight Jazz. Vivo claims it to be the slimmest 5G device; it features a Eye Autofocus dual front camera which includes a 44MP Eye Autofocus main camera and an 8MP Super Wide-Angle camera, allowing users to explore selfie capabilities in many new ways. Let us check out the finer details in this vivo device.

In the hand, the V20 Pro is a delightfully light and surprisingly slim phone, measuring 7.39mm and weighing only 170g. With AG Matte Glass adding a soft and delicate touch, as well as Dual Tone Step, the phone complements the styles of trendy young consumers. In addition, the AF coating protects the phone from fingerprint smears.

Under the hood, the V20 Pro comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform to deliver smooth performance for all gaming and multitasking needs with ease. The 4,000mAh battery bundled with 33W vivo FlashCharge technology ensures long-lasting battery life. There is 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and the phone runs Android 11.

The 64MP-8MP-2MP rear camera setup features Super Night Mode on the main lens which adds many new photo and video capturing perspectives, while specialised filters add a new zing to the images. The 8MP multi-function lens allows users to capture 120-degree wide angle photos, 2.5cm super macro shots and portrait bokeh images.

The phone also supports tripod shooting which increases stability and exposure to make the night shots look flawless. The other impressive features such as wide-angle night scenes and Stylish Night Filter enable users to capture great photos in low-light scenarios.

When it comes to clicking photos, the V20 Pro’s Eye Autofocus dual front camera captures pretty sharp images. Here, the unique Eye-Detection algorithm in 44MP front camera captures details with very good clarity. The front camera is also packed with new and exciting features such as double exposure and 4K selfie video @60fps; these allow you to create good personalised videos with amazing 4K resolution.

In my usage, the V20 Pro came across as a super-fast and responsive phone, clearly outperforming some of the pricier offerings in terms of feel and performance. It is a good-looking, nice-feeling, and a premium-styled device in its price range. Its performance is good, the cameras are excellent for the price, and the screen is lovely too. All in all, the V20 Pro is well worth buying if you are in the market for a new mid-priced device.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G

Operating system: Android 11

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP (rear), 44MP + 8MP front camera

Battery: 4,000mAh(TYP) battery, 33W FlashCharge

Estimated street price: Rs 29,990