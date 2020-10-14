Vivo V20 brings 44MP eye autofocus selfie camera, Android 11 software for Rs 24,990

The pre-booking for the V20 has started and the online sales for the same will begin from October 20.

Vivo has launched V20- its latest smartphone in V series in India. The new Vivo phone has the triple rear cameras along with a water drop-style display notch and it is the first phone that will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box in India. The company said that the V20 handset boasts of 33W fast charging support. The smartphone was introduced by the company on the global platform last month where the Vivo V20 Pro was also launched.

In India, the starting price of Vivo V20 has been set at Rs 24,990. The phone will have a base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The other option with the 256GB storage is priced at Rs 27,990. The handset will have three colour options including Midnight Jazz, Sunset Melody, and Moonlight Sonata. According to Vivo, the pre-booking for the V20 has started and the online sales for the same will begin from October 20. Customers will be able to buy the phone online via Flipkart and the Vivo online store across the country. On an offline mode, the phone can be purchased from retail channels- Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Poorvika, Big C, Sangeetha, and from the Vivo Exclusive Stores. The launch offers given by the company via online channels includes a V-Shield mobile protection, no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months and an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 2,500.

As far as specifications are concerned, the phone boasts of dual-SIM and runs on Android 11 along with Funtouch OS 11. It also features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. This is further coupled with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the company is offering a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Vivo V20 also has 256GB of onboard storage. An in-display fingerprint sensor is also a part of all offerings in V20. Furthermore, the phone has a 4,000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge fast charging.

The main highlight is the phone’s 44MP selfie camera though that features eye autofocus technology.

Meanwhile, the company has said that it will soon introduce Vivo V20 SE to India. The phone is currently sold in Malaysia at a price of MYR 1,199 (Rs 21,200).