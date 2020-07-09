VIVO V19 Review: Perfect selfies in every scenario

The all-new Aura Screen Light feature will allow you to enjoy studio-style illumination even in unfavourable light conditions.

People spend more time on mobile phones than on any other device; a striking but unsurprising discovery during the pandemic period. Confined to their homes, people rely on their mobile devices to undertake a broad spectrum of activity—from attending to office-related tasks, to watching movies or listening to music, to even making payments for the essential products they purchase online. The net result: mobile phones have been subjected to much use and abuse during this period, with many among us desperately on the lookout for worthy replacements that are good on performance and available at attractive price points. vivo 19 is a decently-priced phone with a formidable camera setup; a good design, performance and user experience are a given here. Let’s check out some of its key features.

The all-new vivo V19 is available in two colour options—Piano Black and Mystic Silver, sporting a price tag of Rs 27,990 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 31,990 for the 8+256GB variant, respectively. Our trial unit was the Mystic Silver (8+256GB) variant. V19 is crafted for both comfort and style; with ergonomically designed 3D curves, it fits users’ palms pretty well, while the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 offers elegance and sophistication.

There’s a 16.36cm (6.44-inch) LIV Super AMOLED FHD+ display made of the latest E3 OLED and features an aspect ratio of 20:9. Switched on, it offers vibrant and crisp colours and Dual iView display helps you to optimise your view with a brightness that auto-adjusts to suit your ambient light levels. The V19 screen brightness ranges between 1.9nits to 800 nits and through the customised sunlight display algorithm, some parts of the screen can go upto 1200 nits which makes the screen clearly visible even in bright sunlight.

The V19 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor, which makes the user’s experience quite seamless. It also sports In-Display Fingerprint Scanning giving you faster and smoother unlocking experience. There’s a 4,500mAh super big battery that lasts all day long despite extreme usage and when it’s time to recharge, the 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 technology charges from 0% to 70% in just 40 minutes.

It’s the camera that really makes the V19 stand out from the rest of the crowd. You can click good selfies with V19’s Dual Front camera setup (32MP main camera and an 8MP Super Wide-Angle camera) capturing good shots in any scenario. The Super Night Mode helps you capture a perfect selfie even in low light conditions. This mode packs the unique ‘Multiple-Exposure’ technique, which merges 14 different frames at multiple exposure values reducing the noise of low-light photos.

The all-new Aura Screen Light feature will allow you to enjoy studio-style illumination even in unfavourable light conditions. This mode intelligently identifies the brightness, contrast and colour temperature and produces balanced lights (neither too cold nor too warm) around the screen and gives you the ultimate HD picture that you’re looking for. While the primary 32MP lens captures crystal clear detailing in every selfie, the pro-standard 8MP Super Wide-Angle camera broadens your selfie perspective by 25.6 degrees with a built-in AI algorithm that can independently correct wide-angle distortion between foreground and background for dazzling shots.

The Quad rear camera setup consists of 48MP main camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera. V19 also offers the 120-degree ultra-wide lens to capture everything in one frame. The rear camera also has an amazing feature— Art Portrait Video—that will bring out the vlogger in you. This feature separates the subject from the background and helps you keep the subject in its original colour, depth-of-field and apply monochrome to the background.

In summary, the V19 has a gorgeous design and formidable camera setup. It is backed by pretty good performance and long battery life—features that make it a strong purchase option.

Display: 16.36cm (6.44 inch) Full HD+ Display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage (expandable upto 512GB

Camera: Quad rear (48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP), 32MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Battery: 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery

Estimated street price: Rs 27,990 (8+128GB); Rs 31,990 (8+256GB)