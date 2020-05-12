Vivo V19 launched in India with 48MP quad cameras, 8GB RAM and 33W fast charging; everything to know

Vivo V19 (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Vivo V19 has finally been launched in India. Vivo was supposed to launch the Vivo V19 in March initially but the company had to delay it “indefinitely” to comply with the Government of India’s nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The Government has now eased the restrictions on e-commerce platforms to sell non-essentials like smartphones in orange and green zones, which is how Vivo could finally launch the Vivo V19 in the country.

The Vivo V19 is already a go in China and also in some global markets, so we already had an idea of what to expect. The phone is successor to the Vivo V17 and a toned down take on the Vivo V19 Pro, that’s already available for buying in India for sometime. Key highlights of the Vivo V17 include a near all-glass design, 48MP quad rear cameras, up to 8GB RAM, and 33W fast charging support.

Vivo V19 India price

Vivo has launched the Vivo V19 in India at a starting price of Rs 27,990 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, going all the way to Rs 31,990 for the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Vivo V19 8GB/128GB: Rs 27,990

Vivo V19 8GB/256GB: Rs 31,990

Vivo V19 India availability and launch offers

The Vivo V19 will be available for buying in India from May 15 from Vivo India E-store, Amazon India, Flipkart and other major e-commerce websites and also via the company’s offline partner retail stores across the country. The phone will be available with limited period launch offers across both online and offline channels.

Offline

10% cashback with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit card regular and credit/debit card EMI transactions

One time screen replacement

5% cashback on IDFC Bank First

Jio – benefits worth Rs 40,000

Airtel – Double Data offer, Airtel Xstream Premium (access to all content), free subscription to Shaw Academy access for one month, Wynk Music, Hello Tunes (Wynk Library), Airtel Secure Lite

Vodafone Idea – additional 1.5 GB data offer

Online

10% cashback with HDFC & ICICI Bank credit card regular transactions and credit/debit card EMI

One Time Screen Replacement

No Cost EMI up to 12 months

Jio – benefits worth Rs 40,000

Airtel – Double Data offer, Airtel Xstream Premium (access to all content), free subscription to Shaw Academy access for one month, Wynk Music, Hello Tunes (Wynk Library), Airtel Secure Lite

Vivo V19 specs and features

The Vivo V19 has a near all-glass body, which is Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6 for your reference. The phone will be available in two colour options, Piano Black and Mystic Silver. On the front, the phone has a 6.44-inch 1080p+ or FHD+ AMOLED display with a Samsung Galaxy S10+-like dual punch hole cutout and HDR 10 support. The phone has an in-screen fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the Vivo V19 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage (expandable). The dual SIM phone runs Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 software. It is further backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging support via USB Type-C (0-70% in 40 minutes).

On to the optics, the Vivo V19 has four cameras on the back. There’s a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, and two 2MP cameras, one for macros and another for depth sensing aka portrait photography. On the front, the Vivo V19 has two cameras. There’s a 32MP main camera and an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera.

Watch this space for our full review of the Vivo V19 in the days to come.