Vivo V17 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch in India on December 9

Vivo V17 has four rear cameras, including a 48-megapixel sensor

Vivo has teased the launch of V17 in India. Vivo V17 will join the brand’s family of V smartphones on December 9 at a New Delhi event, the media invites for which have also been sent out. The teaser has revealed a punch-hole display on the smartphone and a 32-megapixel selfie camera, while some reports have suggested quad cameras aligned in an ‘L’ shaped on the back. A ‘Super Night Mode’ is also being touted to arrive on the Vivo V17.

Vivo V17 was launched as the rebranded version of Vivo S1 Pro for global markets, including Russia and the Philippines. However, the company has made some design changes to Vivo V17 for India. Instead of a notch display, the India variant of the Vivo V17 will have a punch-hole setup on the front, carrying a 32-megapixel camera inside. In addition, the rear cameras on the Vivo V17 will reside in an L-shaped island, which is different from the diamond-shaped camera setup on the otherwise variant, as per a 91Mobiles report, citing a Vivo India official.

Ahead of the launch, Vivo has also partnered with the Amazon Original series, Inside Out, the second season of which is releasing this month on Amazon Prime Video. Vivo V17 will feature in an unboxing video that will be a part of one of the episodes from the series.

For its specifications, the Indian variant of Vivo V17 is reported to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, a 6.44-inch OLED display, 8GB of RAM, at least of 128GB of internal storage, and a 4500mAh battery. The reported specifications are similar to those of the global variant of V17. The global variant bears a quad-camera setup on the back – a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. There is a 32-megapixel camera on the front of the smartphone for selfies.