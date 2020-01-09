Vivo V17: Shoot like a pro with this phone having powerful quad-camera setup

The 32MP front camera helps you capture every little detail and brings great clarity to your picture.

It’s the start of a new year and many among us are looking to upgrade to a new phone. It’s time to meet the gorgeous, all-new vivo V17, the latest

addition to the Chinese device maker’s flagship V-Series portfolio. There are many things going for the V17; a strikingly beautiful Android phone at an alluring price of Rs 22,990, it excels in three critical areas – design, display and camera technology. I have been working with it for about a fortnight now and here’s what impressed me about the new vivo device.

Out of the box, the V17 promises to give an entirely new experience in your hand. There are no hard edges on the phone, instead there are smooth curves, plus the high-quality, lightweight body is a treat to hold in the hand.

The V17 has 6.44-inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, there’s Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system, topped with vivo’s own Funtouch 9.2; the device is powered by octa-core Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 processor. It packs 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and is available in two colour variants – Midnight Ocean Black (our trial unit) and Glacier Ice. Heavy phone users, always cribbing about running out of juice, will not be disappointed by the V17; it’s powered by a 4500mAh battery, decent enough for two days of moderate use.

The customised Super AMOLED display is made of the latest E3 OLED and features an aspect ratio of 20:9. It offers 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, bringing vibrant and authentic colours to life.

For the user, this means you can enjoy the view without eyestrain, as V17 filters out 42% of blue light. In addition, low brightness anti-flicker technology provides added protection for eyes in the dark. The V17 display is protected by the tough Schott Xensation UP display protection.

Moving forward, the V17 device sports a powerful quad-camera setup that promises to give crystal clear images. It features a powerful 32MP front camera carved in the new iView display with E3 Super AMOLED screen. Probing the camera features, you will find the Super Night Mode in the V17 that helps the user capture pretty good shots even in the dark.

The V17 rear camera packs features such as noise reduction which makes the image more explicit. The Super Night feature brings good low-light shots in both rear and front camera, supported by frame-merging technology, HDR and vivo’s own portrait algorithm. Whichever camera you are using, front or back; expect beautiful results even when the sun goes down.

The 32MP front camera helps you capture every little detail and brings great clarity to your picture. The powerful 48MP AI Quad Rear Camera is a delight for photography enthusiasts. The Quad rear camera setup consists of 48MP main camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera.

With good light sensitivity, the cameras guarantee clear, bright pictures in all situations. The Super Macro mode captures the little wonders with good details which the naked eye misses.

Overall, the V17 is a beautiful, classy device and a decent performing phone that is fast and snappy, apt for multitasking. Apps open with a glitch, there is no lag whatsoever. Regular functions such as making voice calls, surfing the Internet, etc., is flawless. On the camera front, it is hugely superior to other offerings in its price bracket.

In short, youngsters will love this device.

Estimated street price: Rs 22,990