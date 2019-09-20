Vivo V17 Pro with dual pop-up selfie cameras debuts in India

Vivo has launched its flagship Vivo V17 Pro, the latest addition to its V-series smartphones, with a 32-megapixel dual pop-up front camera and 48-megapixel AI quad rear camera. Priced at Rs 29,990, the smartphone comes with the 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage configuration, powered by and Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9. It will be available in two colour variants – Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean.

The pre-bookings for Vivo V17Pro will commence from September 20 and the sales will start from September 27. The smartphone will be up for online purchase at Vivo’s e-store, Paytm Mall, Flipkart, Amazon, and Tata Cliq with a slew of cashback offers that make the purchase even more attractive.

The Vivo V17 Pro offers a special treat for photography buffs. The quad-camera setup and dual pop-up selfie cameras are clearly its highlights. The rear camera setup includes is equipped with 48-megapixel primary camera along with 8-megapixel AI wide-angle lens, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, and 2-megapixel depth camera.

In the pop-up camera setup at the front, the V17 Pro houses two cameras – a 32-megapixel main selfie camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera in combination with a Moonlight flash.

The smartphone features the 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 1080×2400 pixels resolution. It packs a huge 4100mAh battery with Type-C 18W fast charging technology.

Coming to the safety of device, the phone has Schott Xensation UP protection on the front and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 at the back glass panel. The phone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor, which, Vivo claims, can unlock the device within 0.37 seconds when the screen is on. The face-unlock feature can work in conjunction with the fingerprint scanner.

The E3 OLED panel offers 500 nits of brightness and it is TUV Rhineland certified. According to the company, the display of the phone filters out 61 per cent blue light and provides added protection for eyes in the dark with its low brightness anti-flicker technology.

For gamers, the phone packs multi-turbo acceleration technology that targets the OS with bottom layer optimisation for the improved gaming experience.