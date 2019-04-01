Vivo V15 with 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera now available: Slew of offers makes it a good deal

Vivo V15 has a 32-megapixel camera on the front that pops up

Vivo V15 is now available to buy in India across online channels including Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo e-store, as well as offline channels. The junior sibling of the Vivo V15 Pro was launched in March and went up for pre-orders a few days after. The Vivo V15 comes with a similar triple-camera setup except for different sensors than the Vivo V15 Pro. There are a few other trimmed-down specifications on the Vivo V15 as compared to the V15 Pro. The colour variants include Glamour Red, Frozen Black and Royal Blue.

You can buy the Vivo V15 for Rs 23,990 online via Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo’s online store, Tata CliQ, and Paytm Mall. There is an additional Rs 2,000 off on the exchange value on these mediums. If you are buying it from either Flipkart or Amazon, you will get an extra Rs 1,000 ‘loyalty benefit’ on exchanging an old Vivo phone. The smartphone is also available across the offline stores.

There are a couple of other offers on the Vivo V15 as well. There is a 12-month no-cost EMI facility, in addition to a 25 per cent upfront down-payment when going for 18-month instalments on select e-commerce websites. There is up to Rs 10,000 up for grabs under the Bajaj Finserv exchange buyback offer. Customers can also avail zero down-payment option on Bajaj Finserv cards for the 7-month EMI plan.

Those who own an SBI credit or debit card are eligible for 5 per cent cash back to their card. Similarly, HDB customers will get 5 per cent cash back on “all credit card down payment” starting with Rs 1,599. IDFC First on Paper transactions will see zero down-payment for 8 months.

Finally, customers with a Jio mobile number will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 10,000, which includes up to 3.3TB of data and the Jio Vivo Cricket Offer.

The Vivo V15 has a 6.53-inch Ultra FullView Display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that is further expandable. It runs Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouch OS 9.

Apart from a 32-megapixel selfie camera that pops up, the Vivo V15 has three cameras on the rear – a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor, a 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera, and an 8-megapixel AI Super Wide-Angle camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood that supports Dual-Engine Fast Charging.