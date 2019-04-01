Vivo V15 with 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera now available: Slew of offers makes it a good deal

By: | Updated: April 1, 2019 3:54 PM

You can buy the Vivo V15 for Rs 23,990 online via Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo’s online store, Tata CliQ, and Paytm Mall

Vivo V15 has a 32-megapixel camera on the front that pops up

Vivo V15 is now available to buy in India across online channels including Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo e-store, as well as offline channels. The junior sibling of the Vivo V15 Pro was launched in March and went up for pre-orders a few days after. The Vivo V15 comes with a similar triple-camera setup except for different sensors than the Vivo V15 Pro. There are a few other trimmed-down specifications on the Vivo V15 as compared to the V15 Pro. The colour variants include Glamour Red, Frozen Black and Royal Blue.

You can buy the Vivo V15 for Rs 23,990 online via Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo’s online store, Tata CliQ, and Paytm Mall. There is an additional Rs 2,000 off on the exchange value on these mediums. If you are buying it from either Flipkart or Amazon, you will get an extra Rs 1,000 ‘loyalty benefit’ on exchanging an old Vivo phone. The smartphone is also available across the offline stores.

There are a couple of other offers on the Vivo V15 as well. There is a 12-month no-cost EMI facility, in addition to a 25 per cent upfront down-payment when going for 18-month instalments on select e-commerce websites. There is up to Rs 10,000 up for grabs under the Bajaj Finserv exchange buyback offer. Customers can also avail zero down-payment option on Bajaj Finserv cards for the 7-month EMI plan.

Those who own an SBI credit or debit card are eligible for 5 per cent cash back to their card. Similarly, HDB customers will get 5 per cent cash back on “all credit card down payment” starting with Rs 1,599. IDFC First on Paper transactions will see zero down-payment for 8 months.

Finally, customers with a Jio mobile number will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 10,000, which includes up to 3.3TB of data and the Jio Vivo Cricket Offer.

The Vivo V15 has a 6.53-inch Ultra FullView Display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that is further expandable. It runs Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouch OS 9.

Apart from a 32-megapixel selfie camera that pops up, the Vivo V15 has three cameras on the rear – a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor, a 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera, and an 8-megapixel AI Super Wide-Angle camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood that supports Dual-Engine Fast Charging.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Vivo V15 with 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera now available: Slew of offers makes it a good deal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition