Vivo V15 Pro specifications leaked ahead of February 20 launch, tipped to sport 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera

Vivo V15 Pro will launch in India on February 20 (Source: MySmartPrice)

Vivo is set to launch the V15 Pro in India on February 20. Ahead of the scheduled launch, the Vivo V15 Pro has been leaked on the Internet wherein all the specifications of the upcoming smartphone have been outed. The smartphone has also been teased on Amazon.in.

The Vivo V15 Pro will come with a setup of three cameras on the rear, in addition to a pop-up camera with a 32-megapixel sensor. The smartphone comes as the successor of the Vivo V11 Pro that was launched in India last year.

As per the specifications sheet leaked by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, Vivo V15 Pro will pack a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with thin bezels and no notch at the top. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage with support for expandability.

While the leak details the specifications in entirety, the Vivo V15 Pro price in India has also been tipped. According to him, the Vivo V15 Pro will cost about Rs 33,000 in India. There could be a higher variant with, obviously, a higher sticker price. The smartphone will be available to buy via Amazon.in, as per the listing that is live now.

The Vivo V15 Pro will a motorised camera that will pop up when the camera app is running, much like the mechanism we saw on the Vivo Nex. The leak suggests there will be a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. The rear of the smartphone, on the other hand, is said to come with three cameras, including a 48-megapixel Quad Pixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor. A live image of Vivo V15 Pro that leaked recently corroborates the claim.

The leak further suggests that Vivo V15 Pro will come with ‘Dual Engine’ fast-charging technology on a 3700mAh battery under the hood. Other details such as the connectivity options will be as per the standards.