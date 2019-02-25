Vivo V15 Pro review: Mid-range phone with 32MP pop-up selfie camera

The company also plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh, investing Rs 4,000 crore over a period of four years.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has been present in India for close to five years now and during this period, it has made rapid strides in the fast-growing smartphone market. It seems to have deciphered the winning formula—get the right product at the right price, efficiently to the consumer; be it in the metros or tier II and III cities, the brand has established its presence firmly. Its products are seen as a judicious blend of speed and performance. Research firm GfK says Vivo had 39% volume share in the Rs 20,000-30,000 segment last year. The company also plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh, investing Rs 4,000 crore over a period of four years.

“Disrupting the market with innovation is in our DNA,” says Nipun Marya, director – brand strategy at Vivo. “We are extremely bullish on India, the market potential in near future is very bright. We believe the recipe of success is simple—give consumers a really good product, at the right price,” he adds.

Continuing with its strong focus on the high-growth, mid-range smartphone segment, Vivo has debuted its latest V15 Pro device, complete with a host of innovative features such as the pop-up selfie camera, AI triple rear camera, in-display fingerprint scanning technology and Super AMOLED display. With an almost bezel-less 91.64% screen-to-body ratio, the phone is available in 6GB and 128GB configuration at a price of Rs 28,990.

The V15 Pro takes inspiration from the company’s hugely popular NEX device; it carries the same elevating front camera, but this time better. According to Marya, the V15 Pro is packed with never-before-seen innovations in this segment such as the world’s first 32MP pop-up selfie camera and AI-enabled 48 million quad sensor + 8MP + 5MP triple rear camera. This unique pop-up front camera, housed within the phone body, smoothly emerges from the top of the phone and retracts once the selfie has been clicked.

The V15 Pro is powered with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE octa-core processor supported by an extended CPU and GPU, which consumes less power while delivering a seamless performance.

The V15 Pro will come in two colour variants—Topaz Blue and Ruby Red, and will hit both online and offline stores on March 6. A detailed review will follow soon.