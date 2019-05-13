Vivo brings more choices on V15, V15 Pro for its customers alongside price cut

Vivo V15 Pro and V15 are getting new models as the company looks to expand its product line. Vivo 15 Pro now comes in an 8GB RAM model, adding an option for the buyers, while the Vivo V15 now has an Aqua Blue colour variant in addition to the Frozen Black and Glamour Red models. Meanwhile, the Vivo V15 Pro 6GB RAM model price in India has been slashed.

The Vivo V15 Pro 8GB model is priced at Rs 29,990 and will be available across online and offline platforms but the company won’t tell when. The Vivo V15 Aqua Blue variant is now up for sale on Vivo e-store for Rs 21,990. It is expected to hit other online stores, as well as offline outlets, soon.

Now that the Vivo V15 Pro has two variants, the company is lowering the price of the base model that was initially launched. The Vivo V15 Pro 6GB RAM version is down to Rs 26,990 from Rs 28,990 on all channels. The colours for both the Vivo V15 Pro models are Topaz Blue and Ruby Red.

The company is offering various offers on the purchase of Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo V15 are:

Up to 12 months no cost EMI including Bajaj Finserv

IDFC First zero down payment with EMIs for 8 months

HDB zero down payment with 6-month EMIs

Extra discount of Rs 2,000 on exchange

No cost EMI available for up to 12 months

Specifications wise, the Vivo V15 Pro comes with AI Triple Camera systems comprising a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor. The Vivo V15, on the other hand, has a 12-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor at the back. Both the devices have a 32-megapixel selfie camera residing in a motorised slider. Both the phones are based on Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.