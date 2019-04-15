Vivo V15: Eye-catching design, good selfie camera

The Vivo V15 incorporates an advanced 32MP pop-up selfie camera which delivers pretty good clarity.

A strong focus on smartphones with innovative features otherwise found in high-end devices, an aggressive marketing strategy not to mention a robust distribution network across the country both online and offline, has helped Vivo establish itself as one of the most visible and popular brands in the market. Recently, we reviewed the V15 Pro that company officials claim has received an “overwhelming response from the consumers.” It’s time now to take a look at their new addition, Vivo V15, that comes equipped with a powerful 32MP pop-up selfie camera and Ultra FullView display.

The V15 is the latest addition to the V series after the successful launch of the fastest selling smartphone V15Pro. The new device (V15) is available in 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM with expandable memory up to 256GB, running on a 4,000mAh battery with dual-engine fast charge. It comes in three colour variants—Glamour Red, Frozen Black and Royal Blue—for Rs 23,990.

The Vivo V15 incorporates an advanced 32MP pop-up selfie camera which delivers pretty good clarity. The smartphone also features a triple rear camera setup with 12MP Dual Pixel Sensor (24 million photosensitive units) + 8MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera + 5MP Depth Camera. The 8MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera expands the view to 120 degrees, capturing a better view, from a wider perspective. Furthermore, the V15 comes equipped with powerful, easy-to-use features such as AI Face Beauty feature that helps add an additional level of detail to self-portraits.

The V15 comes packed with Ultra FullViewTM display with 16.59cm (6.53-inch) display and 90.95% screen-to-body ratio, eliminating all obstructions to create a good viewing experience. I found the device to be fairly big for me to handle, but then nowadays there is strong consumer preference for bigger displays to watch movies, snack videos on YouTube, play games, etc. To be honest, the V15 with its fifth-generation Corning Gorilla Glass, does make gaming and viewing experience a lot more fun. The phone’s rear is designed with a refreshing colour gradient with the combination of 3D curves and Spectrum Ripple Design making a bold statement.

Probing the innards, the V15 comes equipped with a Mediatek P70 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for smooth and seamless multitasking. The phone runs on the latest Android 9.0 and Funtouch OS 9 that delivers a good phone usage experience. The device houses Vivo’s Dual-Engine Fast Charging, ensuring quicker charging time to keep you on the go.

Performance-wise, the V15 is pretty smooth, fast and responsive, and I did not notice any lagging. Its user interface is also stable and the phone did not stall on any occasion in my use. Phone calls were crisp and clear, and I had no issues with the phone. It captures images (including selfies) that are decently sharp and pleasing in good light. I streamed some movie clippings from YouTube and the visual experience was outstanding.

Overall, the V15 is a beautiful, classy device and a top-notch Android phone.