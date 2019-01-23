Vivo planning V11 Pro successor, could launch it in India in Q1

January 23, 2019

Vivo could launch the succeeding smartphone sometime in early March in the country, Financial Express Tech has learned.

Vivo could launch the V13 Pro in India in Q1

While Vivo is gearing up for the launch of its Apex 2019 smartphone with a futuristic approach at MWC 2019, it is also working to freshen its popular mid-range smartphone series in 2019. Vivo added the latest member to its V series, the V11 Pro, in September last year and the company is now planning to release more devices in the series. Financial Express Tech has learnt that Vivo is planning to launch a new V series smartphone as early as in the first quarter in India. The smartphone will be a successor to the V11 Pro.

Vivo V11 Pro came as the successor to the V9 Pro last year with a waterdrop notch, a shift in the design to catch up with the industry trend of narrower notches. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor among other features. The successor to the V11 Pro is speculated to include the features already available on the V11 Pro, in addition to a new feature.

The V11 Pro successor, speculatively called the V13 Pro, could go for the punch-hole camera on the display. Vivo does not offer a smartphone with a punch-hole camera, instead, it has been focusing on removing the notch or any bezel from the smartphone fascia in favour of an all-screen display. With the successor to the V11 Pro, Vivo could finally introduce its punch-hole camera phone.

Vivo could launch the succeeding smartphone sometime in early March in the country, Financial Express Tech has learnt. Although, it is not clear when exactly the smartphone will be launched. Vivo could be targeting the onset of Holi festival to dole out offers on the smartphone as well. Meanwhile, Vivo is set to launch the Apex 2019, its smartphone with no buttons, no bezels, and no ports, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February this year. According to some reports, it could be priced be north of 3,500 yuan in China.

