Vivo V11 Pro, worth Rs 25,990, available for as low as Rs 4,299: How to avail

Vivo V11 Pro comes with a 25-megapixel camera on the front

Vivo V11 Pro is now available to buy for as low as Rs 4,299 in India. Airtel has announced that the V11 Pro can be availed via its online store against a down payment. The Vivo V11 Pro was recently launched in India at a price of Rs 25,990 and packs a ‘waterdrop’ notch on the top. It comes with the in-display fingerprint sensor, dual cameras, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

The amount of Rs 4,299 will be paid upfront towards the down payment by the customer. Post this, there will be 12 monthly EMIs worth Rs 2,349 that will need to be paid by the customer. The EMI amount comprises the monthly data and calling benefits that will be given to the customer, who, of course, need to have an Airtel postpaid connection. Airtel will give 100GB of monthly data, besides unlimited calls to local and STD numbers and roaming outgoing calls.

Additionally, the customers will be eligible to avail a one-year subscription of Amazon Prime free of cost. Airtel will deliver the handset to the customer’s doorstep without charges. The EMIs for 12 months, when calculated, total Rs 28,188 excluding the upfront payment of Rs 4,299. This is much higher than the actual price of the handset, however, you get two things – the flexibility to pay for the smartphone in tranches and a considerably reasonable data and calling plan.

The alternative to this is the No Cost EMI options available on Flipkart and Amazon that don’t require you to pay the interest fee. The Vivo V11 Pro comes with a 6.41-inch FullView display with the resolution maxed out to 1080p. Unlike the notches that have been in the trend lately, the Vivo V11 Pro has a thinner and narrower ‘waterdrop’ notch. Vivo claims that there is a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Much like its prequel Vivo V9, the V11 Pro sports the in-display fingerprint sensor. There is a 25-megapixel camera given on the front while a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel setup is given on the rear.