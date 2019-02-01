Vivo V11 Pro, V11 receive price cuts in India, now start at Rs 19,990

Vivo V11 Pro, V11 now available at discounted prices

Vivo is set to unveil its next V series smartphone in India on February 20. The next V series smartphone is reportedly called V15 Pro, which is the successor to the Vivo V11 Pro launched last year. Now, ahead of the launch of V15 Pro, Vivo has slashed the price of the V11 and V11 Pro smartphones in India. After the price cut, the Vivo V11 Pro can be bought for Rs 23,990 while the V11 now costs Rs 19,990. The pricing mentioned is the MOP of the smartphones, now visible on Vivo e-store and Flipkart.

The change in the pricing of the Vivo V11 Pro and Vivo V11 was first spotted by Mahesh Telecom, who took it to Twitter to share it. The Vivo V11 Pro was earlier available at a price of Rs 25,990 whereas the Vivo V11 cost Rs 20,990 in both offline and online markets. Post-price reduction, the Vivo online store is selling the V11 Pro for Rs 23,990 – a discount of Rs 2,000, and the V11 at a price of Rs 19,990.

According to the tweet sent out by Mahesh Telecom, the new pricing is now effective across the offline retailers. Moreover, Flipkart is also selling both the smartphones at new prices. The tweet also mentions that Vivo Y81i will now be available at Rs 7,990, as opposed to the old pricing of Rs 8,490. The new pricing for the Vivo Y81i is now applicable across both online and offline channels.

The announcement on the price reduction comes close on the heels of the company’s teasers for the launch of its next V series smartphone. Dubbed the V15 Pro, the smartphone will reportedly bear a triple-camera setup on the rear while the selfie camera will reside in the motorised tray, much like what the company did on Vivo Nex. It is also reportedly coming with a 32-megapixel camera on the front.