Vivo V1 Pro confirmed to be exclusively available on Flipkart, launch date still a mystery

Vivo is gearing up to introduce its next smartphone series in India. Dubbed the Z series, Vivo is targeting millennials with the new range, the first phone of which is going to be the Vivo Z1 Pro. The Chinese phone maker has been teasing the Z1 Pro for quite some time, alluding to its imminent launch in India. On Wednesday, Vivo announced that the Z1 Pro will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

In a manner similar to how Samsung introduced the Galaxy M series in India, Vivo is focussing on ‘GenZ’, which is another term for millennials. This also tells that the Vivo Z1 Pro and upcoming models in the series will be available to buy online only. Vivo has so far made its phone available via both online and offline channels.

For the generation that never compromises on fun. The all new #VivoZ1Pro is for the Generation Z. Never stop cruising ahead with #FullyLoaded power. pic.twitter.com/ite5l2rXfC — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 12, 2019

Apart from the confirmation that Vivo Z1 Pro will be available exclusively on Flipkart, there is no information on the launch date. The specifications of the handset are scarce as well. However, according to some reports, the Vivo Z1 Pro is a rebranded version of Vivo Z5x. If the reports are anything to go by then we may have an idea of Z1 Pro’s specifications and what it should cost in India.

Considering the pricing of Vivo Z5x in China, which is 1,398 yuan for the base variant, the Vivo Z1 Pro is expected to be priced at around Rs 15,000. This will pit the handset against the likes of Realme 3 Pro, Redmi 7 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy M30.

Specifications wise, the Vivo Z1 Pro is expected to have a punch-hole display – a workaround to place the front camera without compromising on the display extent. It is a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.77 per cent. The smartphone is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There will be likely three cameras at the back of the smartphone – a 16-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel shooter, and a 2-megapixel shooter. Besides, the punch-hole on the display will house a 16-megapixel camera. It is also likely to come with 5000mAh battery with fast charging support.