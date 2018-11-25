Vivo unveils new smartphone Y95 at Rs 16,990

By: | Published: November 25, 2018 2:38 PM

Chinese handset maker Vivo on Sunday launched a new smartphone "Y95" that comes with the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, at Rs 16,990.

vivo Y95, vivo y series, vivo Y95 price in india, vivo Y95 launch date, vivo Y95 release date, vivo Y95 features, vivo Y95 specifications



The smartphone comes with “Halo FullView” display and sports 13MP+2MP artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled rear camera and 20MP selfie camera.

Vivo has committed to bring the best in product innovation, be it technology, design or pure play smartphone experience. With the launch of the all new ‘Y95’, we bring this promise to a wider consumer set looking for the unbeatable product experience, at an unbeatable price point, Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said in a statement.

“Y95” is powered by latest Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor and combined with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It houses 4,030 mAh battery and comes with Funtouch OS 4.5 operating system (OS) (based on Android 8.1).

READ ALSO | Vivo Y95 with AI 20-megapixel selfie camera, Snapdragon 439 processor said to launch in India on November 25

The smartphone is currently available on offline channels and Vivo India e-store. It will be available on online platforms (Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm) from November 26.

