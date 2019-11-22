Vivo U20 with 5000mAh battery, triple cameras goes official: Price in India, specifications

Vivo U20 has a Snapdragon 675 SoC under the hood

Vivo launched the U20 smartphone to its U series on Friday. The Vivo U20 brings a new processor over its predecessor’s and has a few bumped-up specifications under the hood. The highlighted features of the smartphone include a 5000mAh battery and a triple camera setup at the back. Vivo U20 costs Rs 10,990 for the 4GB/64GB model while its 6GB/64GB model is priced at Rs 11,990. The phone comes in Blaze Blue and Racing Black colours and will go on sale starting November 28 on vivo.com and Amazon.

The U series was launched by Vivo to target millennials, which is largely why it is sold only online. U20 is the second smartphone to the series that does not bring many differences but refreshes the offering. For specifications, the Vivo U20 has a 6.53-inch full-HD+ Halo FullView display with a screen to body ratio of 90.3 per cent. The display is Widevine L1 certified for high definition video streaming via Netflix. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor that is claimed to be 25 per cent more powerful and efficient than the Snapdragon 665 SoC.

With Funtouch OS 9 on top, Vivo U20 runs Android 9 Pie out of the box. It has 64GB of internal memory that can be expanded via microSD card up to 256GB. For cameras, the Vivo U20 has a 16-megapixel f/2.0 camera on the front. On the back, the smartphone has three cameras – a 16-megapixel Sony IMX499 f/1.8 sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle sensor with a field of view of 120 degrees, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro camera. The connectivity options on the Vivo U20 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 4G VoLTE, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Vivo U20 is backed by a 5000mAh battery under the hood. Vivo claims a single charge on U20 can deliver 273 hours of standby. An 18W fast charger is bundled with the device that supports Vivo’s ‘Dual-Engine Fast Charging Technology’. The device also packs an Ultra game mode that is claimed to reduce frame drops while playing games.