Vivo U10 budget smartphone with 5000mAh battery launched

Vivo on Tuesday expanded its range of smartphones by launching the first model in the new online-exclusive U series. Vivo U10 comes as a budget smartphone loaded with features such as a 5000mAh battery, triple cameras, and a notched display. The Chinese smartphone maker has been aggressively launching smartphones over a couple of months to make it to the top of the charts determining the market share in the Indian market. Both Vivo and Oppo, owned by BBK Electronics, are among the top five smartphone brands by market share, as per the Q2 2019 data by Counterpoint Research.

The Vivo U10 has been launched in three variants – the 3GB/32GB costs Rs 8,990, the 3GB/64GB is priced at Rs 9,990, and finally, the 4GB/64GB model has a price of Rs 10,990. The smartphone comes in Electric Blue and Thunder Black colour options. It will be available to purchase via Amazon and Vivo India website starting September 29. There are some offers on the purchase – 10 per cent cashback on SBI card transactions, Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000, and no-cost EMI payment facility.

Vivo’s new U series is said to be focused on millennials who are inclined towards online shopping. The Vivo U10 packs a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with two RAM options and two storage options – with three combinations altogether. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.1.

As for the cameras, Vivo U10 boasts of a triple camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone bears an 8-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8. Fuelling the smartphone is a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 18W. It supports dual 4G SIM cards, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack among others.